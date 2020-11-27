Cone Health boosts minimum wage to $15 an hour on Jan. 31

Cone Health said Tuesday it will complete on Jan. 31 a two-year pledge to increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The Greensboro-based system raised the wage from $12 to $13 an hour in February. About 1,600 Cone-affiliated employees, or about 13% of its workforce, benefited from the latest increase.

This time, 2,200 employees, or 17% of the 13,000 workforce, will benefit from the increase that represents a $4 million annual boost in employee wages.

“This further supports our efforts to keep the great talent we have at Cone Health and ensures our competitive edge for new talent in the marketplace,” said Mandy Eaton, executive vice president, Cone Health People & Culture.

The Cone announcement comes about two weeks after Novant Health Inc. said more than 2,000 employees would receive on Jan. 1 a 20% salary increase, or from $12.50 to $15 an hour.

The system said nearly 900 Triad employees would benefit from the salary increase.

It is the second minimum-wage raise for Novant employees since the wage was at $11 an hour in February 2017.

The increase means annual salaries for affected employees will go from $26,000 to $31,200.