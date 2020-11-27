Cone Health boosts minimum wage to $15 an hour on Jan. 31

Cone Health said Tuesday it will complete on Jan. 31 a two-year pledge to increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour.
The Greensboro-based system raised the wage from $12 to $13 an hour in February. About 1,600 Cone-affiliated employees, or about 13% of its workforce, benefited from the latest increase.
This time, 2,200 employees, or 17% of the 13,000 workforce, will benefit from the increase that represents a $4 million annual boost in employee wages.
“This further supports our efforts to keep the great talent we have at Cone Health and ensures our competitive edge for new talent in the marketplace,” said Mandy Eaton, executive vice president, Cone Health People & Culture.
The Cone announcement comes about two weeks after Novant Health Inc. said more than 2,000 employees would receive on Jan. 1 a 20% salary increase, or from $12.50 to $15 an hour.
The system said nearly 900 Triad employees would benefit from the salary increase.
It is the second minimum-wage raise for Novant employees since the wage was at $11 an hour in February 2017.
The increase means annual salaries for affected employees will go from $26,000 to $31,200.
"Though we’ve adjusted our living wage over the past several years, we recognized an opportunity to further invest in our team members to ensure they have the resources they need to live and thrive in the communities we serve,” Carl Armato, Novant's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
The minimum-wage increase represents about $4.3 million in additional employee compensation expenses, said Carmen Canales, Novant's chief human-resources officer.
Novant has 29,233 employees overall, including about 8,500 in the Triad.
Before the February 2017 pay raise, some employees were paid the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, which comes to $15,080 a year.
The living-wage scale — as calculated by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — says a living wage for one adult with no children in North Carolina is $11.98 per hour, as well as $11.10 in the Winston-Salem metropolitan area and $12.83 in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA.
However, according to MIT, the living wage for a family of two adults (one working) and two children is $24.90 an hour in for the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area, $26.59 in the Charlotte MSA and $25.86 for North Carolina as a whole.
“We are seeing more employers adopt some type of higher floor on wages,” said Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte. “Obviously, this benefits the workers receiving those wages, but it also raises the bar for new hires."
In November 2018, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said it joined the living-wage movement by raising its minimum hourly wage by $1.50 to $12.50 an hour.
The system said 9% of its workforce, or about 1,460 employees, benefit from the increase that has gone into effect. The overall additional payroll cost is projected at $1.7 million for fiscal 2019.
Wake Forest Baptist said at that time the increase is part of “an overall goal to progressively increase the living wage to at least $15 an hour over the next several years.”
