Cone Health CEO Akin plans to step down June 15

Cone Health said Thursday that Terry Akin will step down as chief executive on June 15 as part of a previously announced decision to leave the Greensboro healthcare system for personal reasons.

Cone confirmed that Dr. Mary Jo Cagle will become chief executive at that time. She will be the first woman and first doctor to lead the system.

Akin had planned to remain with Cone through its planned acquisition by Sentara Healthcare that was announced in August.

However, the systems said Wednesday they have mutually abandoned their 10-month long pursuit, with Cone remaining independently run.

The announcement to end the acquisition talks is surprising given how long the two groups had been in discussion, and that they had projected a mid-2021 completion.

Akin has been Cone's chief executive since October 2014, which included the period when Atrium Health of Charlotte managed the Cone system. Akin said in January his decision “has nothing at all to do with the planned merger.”

