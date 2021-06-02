Cone Health ends merger negotiations with Sentara; attorney general cites overall consolidation concerns

"Consolidations drive up already inordinate health care costs," Stein said.

"Today, I am asking every hospital system administrator about the transparency of their prices and their compliance with federal pricing transparency regulations."

"As the letter says, patients have been forced to navigate the health care system with little, if any, information about the actual price of services they are told are necessary," Stein said. "That's not only unacceptable, it's against the law.”

Background

The headquarters of the combined not-for-profit health care system would have been in Norfolk. Cone and its Greensboro facilities would have served as a regional hub for Sentara.

The combined systems would have had 17 hospitals and projected annual revenues of $11.5 billion.

The systems projected it could have taken until mid-2023 to fully combine and integrate the operations. They would have functioned separately until the acquisition is completed.

Howard Kern, Sentara's president and chief executive, said he is "confident that this mutual decision will not alter either organization’s ongoing commitment to meet the needs for our respective communities."