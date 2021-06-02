Cone Health ends merger negotiations with Sentara; attorney general cites overall consolidation concerns

Cone Health said Wednesday it has ended its pursuit of being acquired by a Virginia health-care system following nearly 10 months of negotiations.
Cone and Sentara Healthcare, based in Norfolk, Va., issued a joint statement in which they said they "have mutually decided not to move forward" with the planned merger that was announced in August.
The announcement to end the acquisition talks is surprising given how long the two groups had been in discussion, and that they had projected a mid-2021 completion.
However, the systems had been waiting for the completion of a state Attorney General Office's review of the acquisition that began March 24 and was set to end on April 14, but was extended to April 28.
Cone and Sentara said they began "working in earnest on bringing our two organizations together in early 2021."
The systems said their boards "came to the mutual agreement to end affiliation plans late last week."
"As this work progressed, we realized that each of our communities and key stakeholders require support and commitments from our respective organizations that are better served by remaining independent.
"The decision was a difficult one, but both organizations remain committed to advancing our common goal of providing outstanding care for our respective communities."
Merger review
Under North Carolina law, the attorney general reviews any transaction in which a charitable corporation — like Cone — sells a majority of its assets.
Approval from Attorney General Josh Stein is not required, but the office can sue to intervene in this type of acquisition.
Cone spokesman Doug Allred said the system didn't have comment when asked about whether the pending attorney general's review played any role in the decision.
There were at least 40 responses to the public comment request for Cone and Sentara, some critical of combining the two systems from financial and cultural perspectives.
Stein released a statement an hour and 40 minutes after the Cone-Sentara joint statement.
Stein mentioned having "real concerns" about "a wave of hospital consolidations."
He cited the HCA acquisition of Mission in Asheville, Novant Health Inc.'s $5.3 billion purchase of New Hanover Regional Medical Center and the Atrium Health acquisition of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Stein conducted a similar review of Novant's acquisition of New Hanover Regional before giving his approval on Jan. 21. Novant completed its acquisition Feb. 1.
"Bigger doesn’t always mean better. In fact, it often means worse and more expensive," Stein said.
"My office takes its role in scrutinizing proposed combinations seriously, and we were in the midst of conducting a thorough review of the Cone/Sentara affiliation.
"I encourage all hospital directors to be certain that consolidation is actually in the interest of the patients and communities they serve before pursuing it."
'Hospital system pricing'
Stein said his review of the Cone-Sentara proposal, as well as the other three he cited, was linked to his concerns about what he called "hospital system pricing."
Stein has had a letter sent to hospital administrators across the state.
"Consolidations drive up already inordinate health care costs," Stein said.
"Today, I am asking every hospital system administrator about the transparency of their prices and their compliance with federal pricing transparency regulations."
"As the letter says, patients have been forced to navigate the health care system with little, if any, information about the actual price of services they are told are necessary," Stein said. "That's not only unacceptable, it's against the law.”
Background
The headquarters of the combined not-for-profit health care system would have been in Norfolk. Cone and its Greensboro facilities would have served as a regional hub for Sentara.
The combined systems would have had 17 hospitals and projected annual revenues of $11.5 billion.
The systems projected it could have taken until mid-2023 to fully combine and integrate the operations. They would have functioned separately until the acquisition is completed.
Howard Kern, Sentara's president and chief executive, said he is "confident that this mutual decision will not alter either organization’s ongoing commitment to meet the needs for our respective communities."
“I have no doubt that Cone Health will remain a top-tier health system and will continue to pursue new and innovative ways to provide value for North Carolinians for years to come.”
Cone leadership in flux?
Terry Akin, Cone's chief executive, said in the statement that "we appreciate the efforts of Sentara to work with Cone Health to determine whether an affiliation of our two high-performing organizations is in the best interest of those we serve."
Akin has been Cone chief executive since October 2014, which included the period when Atrium Health of Charlotte managed the Cone system.
It was announced in August that Akin would serve as president of the Cone division.
However, in January, Cone said Akin and chief financial officer Jeff Jones would leave their posts this year.
Akin said he would leave once the Sentara acquisition is completed, while Jones left in February after eight years as chief financial officer.
Cone said in January that Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, Cone's chief operating officer, would replace Akin. Andy Barrow, senior vice president of Financial Services, did succeed Jones.
Allred said Wednesday that "we will be sharing more soon regarding Cone Health’s executive leadership structure."
Health-care analysts say it's not unusual for top executives of acquired systems and hospitals to depart before or shortly after the transaction is completed.
Cone said in January that Akin and Jones "have made their decisions independently and for purely personal reasons."
Akin said in January his decision "has nothing at all to do with the planned merger."
"While I had originally planned to remain as our regional leader post-merger, it was not until the passage of time and further reflection that my pathway became clear.
"In the immediate term, I plan to take some time off to discern what’s next for me."
