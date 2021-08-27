Cone Health expands excess revenue recovery for 2021

“This is a proactive measure, and we expect to scale back these elective/non-urgent cases through the month of September," said Dr. Valerie Leschber, Cone’s chief medical officer.

For fiscal 2021, the biggest bottom-line factor in the year-over-year comparison was Cone’s investment portfolio earning $127.25 million through three quarters of fiscal 2021.

By comparison, Cone had a net gain of $20 million as the stock market was recovering from tanking in the early stages of the pandemic.

Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital projects.

Overall operating revenue was up 12.7% through three quarters at $1.87 billion.

Core patient revenue rose 13% to $1.65 billion. It had “premium” revenue of $128.71 million paid to the system’s Medicare Advantage plan, up 15.7%. Other operating revenue was up 3.5% to $88.22 million.

Cone said there was an 8.5% increase in salaries and wages expenses to $663.8 million. The system raised its minimum hourly wage from $12 to $13 in February 2019. The minimum wage was raised again Jan. 31, 2021, to $15 an hour.