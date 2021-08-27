Cone Health expands excess revenue recovery for 2021

A remarkably strong performance from Cone Health’s investment portfolio and the return of elective surgeries contributed to $155.67 million in excess revenue through three quarter of fiscal 2021.
By comparison, Cone reported $40.19 million in excess revenue through the same period in 2020.
Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Cone, equates to profit in a for-profit business.
The year-over-year comparison was affected dramatically by the third quarter of fiscal 2020 including the initial weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like most major not-for-profit health-care systems in North Carolina, Cone’s urban and community hospitals halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May 2020.
Cone and Novant Health Inc. face a similar potential financial blow from this week's announcements to limit or delay non-emergency elective surgeries in response to the current surge in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Cone said that, beginning Monday, it will delay most non-essential surgeries requiring an overnight stay.
“People scheduled for procedures and surgeries are being informed if their surgery is affected,” Cone said.
Cone said it will move some surgeries to day surgery centers “to avoid taxing hospitals."
“This is a proactive measure, and we expect to scale back these elective/non-urgent cases through the month of September," said Dr. Valerie Leschber, Cone’s chief medical officer.
For fiscal 2021, the biggest bottom-line factor in the year-over-year comparison was Cone’s investment portfolio earning $127.25 million through three quarters of fiscal 2021.
By comparison, Cone had a net gain of $20 million as the stock market was recovering from tanking in the early stages of the pandemic.
Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital projects.
Overall operating revenue was up 12.7% through three quarters at $1.87 billion.
Core patient revenue rose 13% to $1.65 billion. It had “premium” revenue of $128.71 million paid to the system’s Medicare Advantage plan, up 15.7%. Other operating revenue was up 3.5% to $88.22 million.
Cone said there was an 8.5% increase in salaries and wages expenses to $663.8 million. The system raised its minimum hourly wage from $12 to $13 in February 2019. The minimum wage was raised again Jan. 31, 2021, to $15 an hour.
Overall expenses climbed 11.5% to $1.84 billion. Supply costs were up 12.9% to $368.6 million, related mostly to “growth in drugs for specialty, contract and Cancer Center pharmacies, and by growth in supplies for surgeries and procedural volumes.”
Outpatient visits rose 5.6% to 678,139.
By comparison, inpatient volumes were up 4.7% year over year to 43,351. It reported 49,363 telehealth visits, up 123.8%.
Cone said it has received $140 million in federal CARES COVID-19 relief grants through three quarters of fiscal 2021.
Medicare and Medicaid represented 49.2% of reimbursement and source of payments, while commercial and managed care was 42.3%, the “other” category was 7.3% and self-pay was 1.2%.
The results are posted on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org. Emma reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and are typically released about two months after the end of a quarter.
Cone said June 2 that it had ended its pursuit of being acquired by a Virginia health-care system following nearly 10 months of negotiations.
Cone and Sentara Healthcare, based in Norfolk, Va., issued a joint statement in which they said they “have mutually decided not to move forward” with the planned merger that was announced in August 2020.
