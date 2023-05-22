Cone Health benefited from a significant recovery in its stock-market portfolio performance to post $72.16 million in excess revenue over expense through the first half of its fiscal 2023.

Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Cone, equates to profit in a for-profit business. Cone’s fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.

For the first half of 2022, Cone reported $6.2 million in excess revenue over expense.

The Greensboro health-care system reported Friday having $84.1 million in investment income, compared with $31.6 million in the same period a year ago.

Not-for-profit health-care systems, such as Atrium Health, Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc., depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines.

When excluding the investment income component, Cone had $1.5 million in core income, up from a loss of $17.2 million a year ago.

Posting excess revenue for the first half was a notable financial accomplishment considering Cone had a $179.3 million loss for fiscal 2022.

Operating revenue was up 4.9% to $1.33 billion.

That broke down to: a 6.5% increase in net patient service revenue to $1.18 billion; a 4.7% increase in revenue from a joint venture at $92.4 million; and a 19.5% decline in other operating revenue to $56.5 million.

Overall expenses were up 3.4% to $1.33 billion.

Salaries and wages increased by 6.7% to $496.8 million. The system’s minimum wage was raised on Jan. 31, 2021, from $13 to $15 an hour.

Fringe benefits climbed 2.4% to $156.1 million, while supplies expenses jumped 9.5% to $281.6 million.

Cone spent $35.7 million on “purchased (contract) personnel,” compared with $66.5 million a year ago, mostly additional travel nurses.

“Similar to health systems across the country, Cone Health continued to experience financial challenges, particularly related to labor costs and overall expense inflation, both of which were influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the system said in comments repeated in recent quarterly reports.

"At the same time, government payments from the federal CARES Act and other sources that were received during the (COVID-19) public health emergency have decreased."

Cone said management’s response to the system’s financial challenges "included revenue and expense improvement tactics that have shown promise year-to-date and are expected to advance as the year progresses."

Cone reported a 16.9% increase to 184,132 in systemwide emergency department visits, as well as a 16.6% jump in outpatient visits to 596,948, a 26.4% decrease in telehealth visits to 20,179 and 5.3% increase in surgical procedures to 20,948.

The report was posted on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org. Healthcare systems’ quarterly financial reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies.

Cone Health has more than 13,000 employees systemwide and five hospitals.