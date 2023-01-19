Cone Health pays $9 million for six Greensboro sites

Cone Health, through its Moses Cone Memorial Hospital affiliate, has spent a combined $9 million on properties near the former VF Corp. headquarters, according to Guilford County Register of Deeds filings Wednesday.

Cone purchased directly from VF the 3.52-acre property at 1 North Pointe Court and 4.63-acre tract at 2 North Pointe Court. The purchase price was $6.8 million. Those sites are near VF's buildings at 105 Corporate Center Drive.

Cone also bought four properties from North Elm Properties LLC of Greensboro for a combined $2.2 million.

They are: a 4.11-acre tract at 3309 N. Elm St.; 0.78-acre tract at 519 Spicewood Drive; 0.68-acre tract at 523 Spicewood; and 1.4-acre tract at 525 Spicewood.

"Cone Health has no plans for the 15 acres it purchased from VF Corp. bordered by Spicewood Drive and North Elm Street in Greensboro, the system said in a statement. "Given the multitude of other projects Cone Health is involved in, we see acquiring this property as a long-term investment in the health care needs of our community."

In March, Moses Cone paid $5.1 million for a 6.4-acre tract with an address of 1080 Z N.C. 68 North and is near Interstate 73. Cone said it bought the Oak Ridge property "to allow us to develop future health care and wellness facilities in the booming airport corridor."