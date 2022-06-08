 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cone Health plans Kernersville primary care, wellness facility

Cone Health said Wednesday it will build a 12,000-square-foot facility in the Welden Village community of Kernersville. The facility is being projected to open in the summer of 2023.

The development sits across N.C. 66 from Cone’s MedCenter Kernersville campus.

The planned facility will offer initially primary-care and laboratory services, along with weight-management and wellness components.

Welden Village is a 385-acre community in Kernersville that is projected to contain at completion about 1,900 residences, including single- family homes, townhomes and apartments, along with a shopping village.

“This will be one of our first opportunities to enter a ‘live-work-play’ community,” says Jit Green, Cone’s assistant director of ambulatory network.

