Cone Health posts 24% excess revenue increase for first quarter

Cone Health began its fiscal 2021 with a 23.8% jump in excess revenue for the first quarter, the Greensboro health-care system reported Thursday.

For a not-for-profit organization, excess revenue is equivalent to profit in a for-profit organization. The first quarter ended Dec. 31.

The state’s not-for-profit health care systems have experienced over the past 12 months two main COVID-19 blows: a six-week pause on performing non-essential elective surgeries; and additional expenses for treating patients with the virus.

Overall operating revenue was up 6.4% at just under $620 million. Core patient revenue rose 3.3% at $547.9 million.

Cone said it continued to experience during the first quarter "the trend of lower outpatient volumes compared with fiscal year 2020." Outpatient visits were down 14.3% to 208,404.

By comparison, inpatient volumes were up 0.7% year over year to 14,492. It reported 15,866 telehealth visits during the quarter, compared with none a year ago.

It had “premium” revenue of $38.6 million paid to the system’s Medicare Advantage plan, up 4.2%. Other operating revenue more than doubled to $33.5 million.