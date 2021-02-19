Cone Health posts 24% excess revenue increase for first quarter

Cone Health began its fiscal 2021 with a 23.8% jump in excess revenue for the first quarter, the Greensboro health-care system reported Thursday.
For a not-for-profit organization, excess revenue is equivalent to profit in a for-profit organization. The first quarter ended Dec. 31.
The state’s not-for-profit health care systems have experienced over the past 12 months two main COVID-19 blows: a six-week pause on performing non-essential elective surgeries; and additional expenses for treating patients with the virus.
Overall operating revenue was up 6.4% at just under $620 million. Core patient revenue rose 3.3% at $547.9 million.
Cone said it continued to experience during the first quarter "the trend of lower outpatient volumes compared with fiscal year 2020." Outpatient visits were down 14.3% to 208,404.
By comparison, inpatient volumes were up 0.7% year over year to 14,492. It reported 15,866 telehealth visits during the quarter, compared with none a year ago.
It had “premium” revenue of $38.6 million paid to the system’s Medicare Advantage plan, up 4.2%. Other operating revenue more than doubled to $33.5 million.
Cone said there was a 2.7% increase in salaries and wages expenses to $215.4 million. The system raised its minimum hourly wage from $12 to $13 in February 2019. The minimum wage was raised again Jan. 31 to $15 an hour.
Overall expenses increased 4.8% to $590.4 million. Supply costs were up 9% to $124.7 million, related mostly to “growth in drugs for specialty, contract and Cancer Center pharmacies, and by growth in supplies for surgeries and procedural volumes.”
The system reported a 27.2% decrease in investment income to $13.2 million. Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital improvements.
Cone said it received $17 million in federal CARES COVID-19 relief grants during the quarter.
During fiscal 2019-20, Cone experienced a 14.5% decrease in outpatient visits to 819,589, an 11.9% decline in emergency department visits at 306,186, and surgical procedures slipped 8.6% to 37,941.
"Management continues to analyze the impact of this crisis and is working with appropriate governmental agencies for financial assistance and relief," the system said in its report.
Medicare and Medicaid represented 47.2% of reimbursement and source of payments, while commercial and managed care was 44.1% and self-pay was 1.7%.
The results are posted on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org. Emma reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and are typically released about two months after the end of a quarter.
Cone announced Aug. 12 it has agreed to merge with Sentara Healthcare of Norfolk, Va.
The headquarters of the combined not-for-profit health care system would be in Norfolk. Cone and its Greensboro facilities would serve as a regional hub for Sentara.
Howard Kern, Sentara's president and chief executive, would lead the combined organization from the Norfolk headquarters.
The systems said the merger, which is subject to state and federal review, is expected to close by mid-2021. Cone said in the report that the systems remain in the due diligence stage.
It's expected that it could take until mid-2023 to fully combine and integrate the operations.
336-727-7376