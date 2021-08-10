 Skip to main content
Cone plans Kernersville outpatient surgery center
Cone Health said Tuesday that it started the process for adding a 15,500-square-foot outpatient surgery center on the campus of Cone Health MedCenter Kernersville at 1635 NC-66 South.

The center will include two operating rooms, an endoscopy room and a procedure room. It is scheduled to open in 2023.

The facility will be used for surgeries and procedures that do not require an overnight stay. These range from biopsies and hernia repair to knee and shoulder surgery.

A Cone affiliate received in October a certificate of need (CON) from the N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation for the project.

The division denied the applications of Medical Park Hospital and N.C. Baptist Hospital to add up to two operating rooms.

A certificate is required before a health-care system or provider can build a facility, buy equipment or offer a surgical procedure. The 2020 state medical facilities plan determined a need for up to two new operating rooms in Forsyth County.

