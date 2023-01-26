Cone reports larger investment income loss for fiscal 2022

The audited fiscal 2022 financial report for Cone Health showed a larger investment income loss for the Greensboro health-care system.

The report was posted on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org. Healthcare systems' quarterly financial reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies.

Cone released its preliminary fiscal 2022 report on Nov. 25 when it reported a $141.69 million loss.

The loss was caused primarily by a substantial loss from its investment portfolio that was affected by the turbulent overall stock market slump, as well as a more than doubling in expenses related to contract staffing.

Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Cone, equates to profit in a for-profit business. Cone’s fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.

In the preliminary report, Cone reported an overall $59.59 million investment income loss. That’s compared with a gain of $155.1 million in fiscal 2021.

In the audited report, Cone reported a $97.2 million investment loss for fiscal 2022.

That raised the overall loss to $179.3 million.

Not-for-profit health-care systems, such as Atrium Health, Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc., depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines.

All of those systems have reported substantial investment income losses so far in fiscal 2022.

Cone said non-core income streams were affected by “the impact of negative investment markets, lower investment income, and increased expenses in a number of strategic non-operating initiatives.”

None of the other key revenue and expense totals were changed from the preliminary report.

Cone reported in a regulatory filing it spent $122.75 million on “purchased (contract) personnel,” compared with $60.73 million a year ago, mostly additional travel nurses.

“Staffing shortages, particularly nurses, continue to cause a high level of contract personnel,” Cone said in the filing, repeating language from the third-quarter report.

“Contract labor rates have leveled and are beginning to decrease, a trend we expect will continue.”

Also on the expenses side, salaries and wages increased by 3.7% to $931.2 million. The system’s minimum wage was raised on Jan. 31, 2021, from $13 to $15 an hour. Fringe benefits increased 6.2% to $297.6 million.

Supply expenses rose 8% to $527.4 million, while other operating expenses fell 1.5% to $431.5 million.

When it comes to core revenue, total operating revenue was up 1.5% to $2.55 billion. Patient services revenue was up 1.1% to $2.23 billion.

Other non-core financial performances affecting Cone’s bottom line were having $627,332 in revenue from a joint venture, compared with $2.5 million in income a year ago.

The “other income” category had an $18.5 million loss, compared with a $24.5 million loss a year ago.

Cone Health has more than 13,000 employees systemwide and five hospitals.