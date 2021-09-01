Cone swaps former Women’s Hospital site for other properties

Cone Health said Wednesday the building that served as its first women’s hospital on Green Valley Road has been acquired by Deep River Partners.

Cone said the transaction is part of a real estate swap between the two groups reached 18 months ago. Deep River postponed its plans for the building so Cone could use it as a COVID-19 care facility for an 11-month period during the pandemic.

In exchange, Moses Cone Hospital acquired a 6.69-acre lot at 708 Green Valley Road and previously acquired an office building at 706 Green Valley Road.

In October, Moses Cone Hospital paid $18.5 million to buy a 139,050-square-foot office building sitting on 8.37 acres at 706 Green Valley Road.

According to Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday, Cone paid $5 million for the lot and the Deep River affiliate SERB 801 LLC paid $6.5 million for eight tracts.

Several Cone departments are housed in the office building, with plans for future development in process.

