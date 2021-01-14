Cone's top two executives plan departures this year; Sentara acquisition projected for mid-2021 close

Cagle joined Cone in 2011. She will become the first woman and the first physician to lead Cone.

Cone said in a statement that Akin and Jones "have made their decisions independently and for purely personal reasons."

Akin has been Cone chief executive since October 2014, which included the period when Atrium Health of Charlotte managed the Cone system.

Akin said in the statement that his decision "has nothing at all to do with the planned merger. I remain fully convinced that Cone and Sentara coming together represents the best possible future for our organization."

"While I had originally planned to remain as our regional leader post-merger, it was not until the passage of time and further reflection that my pathway became clear.

"In the immediate term, I plan to take some time off to discern what’s next for me."

Jones has been chief financial officer for Cone for eight years.

FD Hornaday, chairman of Cone's board of trustees, said that “we are confident that these changes, while significant, will draw upon strong internal talent and ensure good continuity of leadership for Cone Health into our merger with Sentara and through the exciting transitions that lay ahead."