Congressional bill gives FDA oversight over synthetic nicotine

Tucked in the $1.5 trillion federal funding bill currently before Congress is legislation that would place the use of synthetic nicotine under the regulatory authority of the Food and Drug Administration.
The U.S. House passed the bill Wednesday and the U.S. Senate Thursday.
The bill's main focus is providing $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine.
According to The Associated Press, the bill would increase spending for child nutrition and child care, local law enforcement, improving broadband in rural areas, and education aid for disabled students and historically black colleges and universities.
Depending on which industry analysts is speaking, the inclusion of the synthetic nicotine language is either "an important public-health victory" or a blow to public health by limiting or extinguishing the product as an alternative to traditional cigarettes.
Currently, synthetic nicotine products can be sold in candy and fruit flavors not available to FDA-regulated tobacco and nicotine products.
Puff Bar has been a major distributor of flavored synthetic nicotine products, drawing the focus of anti-tobacco advocates as a favored option of high-school students. It is facing a similar level of scrutiny as top-selling e-cigarette Juul has in recent years.
On Thursday, the FDA released the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey of high- and middle-school students.
Electronic cigarettes, at 2.06 million students or 11.3% of all students nationally, were estimated to be the most used product, nearly fivefold over 410,000 for traditional cigarettes.
About 54% of students who use those products favor disposable e-cigarettes, with Puff Bar being the most reported brand at 26.8% of those students. About 85% said they used a flavored vaping product.
Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said Thursday the FDA would be able to regulate synthetic nicotine as if it was a tobacco product.
"The bill has yet to pass the Senate, but if it does, all synthetic nicotine e-cigarettes, roughly 20% of the market, would likely go off market," Gaurav said.
Matt Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said the language is necessary, claiming that synthetic nicotine "poses a new and growing threat to the health of our nation’s kids."
In 2020, the FDA ordered Puff Bar to remove its flavored disposable e-cigarettes from the market because of their appeal to kids, Myers said.
In 2021, Puff Bar reentered the market as a synthetic nicotine product with kid-friendly flavors like Banana Ice and Cool Mint.
"Congressional action is urgently needed to stop e-cigarette companies from using synthetic nicotine to blatantly evade FDA regulation and continue selling flavored e-cigarettes that are attracting and addicting kids," Myers said.
"If left unaddressed, manufacturers of thousands of e-cigarettes — as well as other tobacco products — are likely to switch to synthetic nicotine to evade critical public health protections, including premarket review requirements for new tobacco products, the nationwide tobacco sale age of 21, and health warnings."
Amanda Wheeler, president of the American Vapor Manufacturers Association, said giving the FDA authority over synthetic nicotine would serve to slow down the shift of adult smokers toward vaping options.
"Handing the agency even more powers to prevent Americans from switching to vaping is like handing car keys and a bottle opener to your drunk uncle," Wheeler said.
"It’s already lunatic that FDA is prohibiting adult American smokers from switching to vaping, but this legislation is so absurd that it will extend FDA’s reach to products that have no actual, physical connection to tobacco whatsoever."
Helping manufacturers?
Gaurav, as well as several anti-smoking/pro-vaping advocates, said significant to severe restrictions by the FDA could prove to be a boost to traditional U.S. cigarette manufacturers, such as British American Tobacco subsidiary R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Philip Morris USA and ITG Brands LLC.
"This bill ought to be called the Cigarette Protection Act, because the indisputable outcome will be countless more Americans pushed away from nicotine vaping and back into combustible smoking," Wheeler said.
Gaurav said BAT, through No. 2 e-cigarette Vuse of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., could be a major benefactor of vapers switching from synthetic nicotine back to electronic cigarettes.
"We think a large chunk of this synthetic nicotine market could then come to BAT," Gaurav said.
"BAT’s e-cigarette business has been growing at 40% over the last few months. We think the growth rate could potentially accelerate to 60 to 70% in the second half of the year.
"With BAT increasing prices and reducing trade margins in e-cigarettes, we think BAT’s e-cigarettes could see a major positive swing in profitability on a year-over-year basis, which would likely more than offset pressures from Russia/Ukraine or macro-related weakness," he said.
The focus on synthetic nicotine "is yet another example of how the abstinence-only contingent of tobacco control keeps helping Big Tobacco, while claiming to be its adversaries," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.
"The synthetic nicotine products are from independent companies that are disrupting the cigarette market, while offering low-risk alternatives to people who smoke cigarettes. They have a huge vested interest in moving people from cigarette smoking to vaping.
"BAT continues to have a huge vested interest in continued smoking," Sweanor said. "If the products of BAT were preferred by these consumers, they would already be using them."
Gregory Conley, president of American Vaping Association, said he opposes the synthetic nicotine language because of the potential impact on small businesses.
"The fact is that with FDA so determined to destroy small- and- medium-sized businesses, nicotine alternatives are the only way for vapor specialty retailers to survive and keep adult ex-smokers off cigarettes," Conley said.
"Senator (Richard) Burr should meet with a few of the tens of thousands of North Carolina ex-smokers who will be at risk of being sent back to smoking if this goes through.
"Regrettably, not enough vape shop owners donated to his election campaigns, so it appears neither them nor their customers are entitled to Senator Burr's attention or compassion," Conley said.
