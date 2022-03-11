Congressional bill gives FDA oversight over synthetic nicotine

The focus on synthetic nicotine "is yet another example of how the abstinence-only contingent of tobacco control keeps helping Big Tobacco, while claiming to be its adversaries," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

"The synthetic nicotine products are from independent companies that are disrupting the cigarette market, while offering low-risk alternatives to people who smoke cigarettes. They have a huge vested interest in moving people from cigarette smoking to vaping.

"BAT continues to have a huge vested interest in continued smoking," Sweanor said. "If the products of BAT were preferred by these consumers, they would already be using them."

Gregory Conley, president of American Vaping Association, said he opposes the synthetic nicotine language because of the potential impact on small businesses.

"The fact is that with FDA so determined to destroy small- and- medium-sized businesses, nicotine alternatives are the only way for vapor specialty retailers to survive and keep adult ex-smokers off cigarettes," Conley said.