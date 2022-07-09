Congressional committee plans to put spotlight on firearms manufacturers' CEOs

The glaring spotlight of a congressional committee hearing appears to await the chief executives of three prominent U.S. firearms manufacturers.

Prompted by a long line of fatal U.S. mass shootings, including on July 4 in Highland Park, Ill., the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has requested the appearance of chief executives Christopher Killoy of Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc., Marty Daniel of Daniel Defense LLC and Mark Smith of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.

Ruger has 490 of its 1,900 employees at its production plant in Mayodan.

The chief executives have been called to present at the committee’s next hearing, set for July 20, by chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., who sent letters to them Wednesday.

The manufacturers could not be reached for comment about their potential participation. They were asked to respond to the committee’s request by July 8.

“I am deeply troubled that gun manufacturers continue to profit from the sale of weapons of war, including AR-15-style assault rifles that were used by a white supremacist to murder 10 people in Buffalo, N.Y., and in the massacre of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas,” Maloney wrote in her letters to the chief executives.

The assault rifle used in the Uvalde mass shooting is manufactured by Daniel Defense.

“As Americans celebrated our nation’s Independence Day, a shooter used an AR-15-style rifle to kill at least seven people and wound dozens of others during a parade in Highland Park, Ill.,” Maloney said.

“The committee respects the rights of law-abiding Americans under the Second Amendment, but that does not excuse irresponsible corporate conduct that fuels deadly gun violence and endangers our children.”

The chief executives appear likely to follow in the footsteps of banking and tobacco counterparts, who have been grilled — intensely and heatedly at times — about the socioeconomic impacts of their products, whether financial, employment or public health.

Gun control policies are of a particular focus of Maloney, who is a primary or co-primary sponsor of at least seven House resolutions: Gun Trafficking Prevention Act; Gun Show Loophole Closing Act; Firearms Risk Protection Act; Gun Violence Research Act; The NICS (National Instant Background Check System) Review Act; Handgun Trigger Safety Act; and Strengthening the National Instant Criminal Background Check System Act.

Maloney said the committee will focus on “examining the role of the firearms industry in the gun violence epidemic, including with respect to the sale and marketing of assault weapons, and the broad civil immunity that has been granted to manufacturers.”

“As the chief executive officer of a major firearms manufacturer that has sold more than a million assault weapons, your testimony is crucial to understand why your company continues to sell and market these weapons to civilians, what steps your company plans to take to protect the public, and what additional reforms are needed to prevent further deaths from your products.”

Committee background

The U.S. House Oversight and Reform committee launched May 26 an investigation of firearms manufacturers that sell assault weapons to civilians.

Besides the manufacturers whose chief executives have been called to testify, the committee sought information from Bushmaster Firearms Industries Inc. and Sig Sauer Inc.

The committee has requested information on the manufacturers’ sale and marketing of AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles and similar firearms. The information included: revenue and profit information; internal data on deaths or injuries caused by firearms they manufacture; and marketing and promotional materials.

On June 8, a committee hearing featured testimonies from relatives of individuals who were killed in the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, as well as witnesses to the events.

“Products sold by your company have been used for decades to carry out homicides and even mass murders, yet your company has continued to market assault weapons to civilians ... reaping a profit from the deaths of innocent Americans,” Maloney wrote.

For much of the 21st century, a mass shooting involving an assault rifle in the U.S. has been followed by an initial surge in the share prices of firearms manufacturers.

Analysts say high-profile shootings, such as in Buffalo, Orlando, Colorado and Connecticut, tend to push gun sales, either for individuals wanting weapons out of fear for their personal safety, or because they worry about potential federal tightening of gun ownership.

For example, the Uvalde mass shooting sent Ruger’s share price up as much as 9.1% over the next two trading days. Smith & Wesson rose as much as 6.6% over the same time frame, along with American Outdoor Brands Inc. as much as 16.9%.

Bowman Gray IV, an independent local stock broker, has said he is not surprised by share-price surges for firearms manufacturers.

“It happened after Sandy Hook and Orlando and San Bernardino as well,” Gray said. “Anytime there is even a hint of a possibility that there may be new restrictive legislation, people flock to the gun stores.

“It is a very popular political tactic of fear to convince people that someone is coming to take their guns. It’s also good for gun sales.”

Banking example

Recent banking-industry megadeals, including BB&T Corp.’s $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc., have also drawn the attention — and ire — of congressional committees.

BB&T chairman and chief executive Kelly King and SunTrust counterpart William Rogers weathered a high-profile grilling in July 2019 before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee en route to gaining federal regulatory approval to form Truist Financial Corp., which debuted in December 2019.

It was the first congressional committee hearing focused on an individual bank deal since 1998.

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., the committee’s chairwoman, opened the three-hour meeting by saying, “I’m concerned that if this merger goes forward, it will create another megabank that is too big to manage and poses a risk to our financial system.”

Rogers stressed that “bigger doesn’t make for riskier” and that Truist would maintain solid risk-management standards and would be “adding scale, not complexity.”

One of the higher-profile questions was whether King and Rogers supported a $20 minimum wage for employees.

At that time, both banks paid a $15 minimum wage. Truist said Wednesday it would create an across-the-board $22 minimum wage on Oct. 1, affecting about 14,000 employees.

Days before the closing of the BB&T purchase of SunTrust, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., introduced a bill titled “Bank Merger Review Modernization Act.”

The bill would have four main goals: guaranteeing that a large-scale banking merger is in the public interest; safeguarding the stability of the nation’s financial system; examining the anticompetitive effects on banking products, such as commercial deposits, home mortgage lending and small business lending; and ensuring that the merged bank has adequate financial and managerial resources.

“It’s time to stop rubber-stamping bank mergers at the expense of consumers, communities, workers and the financial system,” the co-sponsors said.

In June, Warren requested the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency consider blocking Toronto-Dominion Bank’s $13.4 billion acquisition of First Horizon Corp. announced Feb. 28 until additional regulatory scrutiny could be conducted.

TD’s purchase of First Horizon would be the second-largest U.S. bank deal since the Great Recession of 2008-11, eclipsed only by the BB&T-SunTrust megadeal.

Tobacco example

The symbolism was striking in February 2020 as the five largest U.S. electronic cigarette manufacturers appeared before a congressional committee.

Nearly 26 years before, chief executives from the top seven tobacco manufacturers swore under oath that their traditional cigarettes products were not addictive.

Committee members lambasted the executives, accusing them of lying about the harm caused by their products. It became a historic image the industry has struggled to live down since.

Recognizing the sign of the public-health times, the chief executives and/or presidents of the e-cigarette makers opened their testimony by acknowledging their products are addictive, and that use of the products can lead to addiction and cause harm.

Representing the e-cig manufacturers during the 2½-hour hearing were: K.C. Crosthwaite of Juul Labs Inc., Ricardo Oberlander of Reynolds American Inc., Ryan Nivakoff of NJoy, Antoine Blonde of Fontem Ventures and Jerry Loftin of Logic.

The stated goal of the House Energy and Commerce committee hearing was to address those e-cigarette manufacturers’ role and responsibility in what many members called a “youth vaping epidemic.”

The committee recommended legislation to heighten regulations on the tobacco industry that included banning all non-tobacco flavorings for tobacco products, as well as raising the federal minimum age for purchasers from 18 to 21. President Donald Trump signed into law the age-21 regulations on Dec. 20, 2019.

Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., challenged the notion that the manufacturers are taking enough steps to curb youth use of e-cigarettes, particularly Juul even as the manufacturer removed all flavorings outside of tobacco and menthol in November 2019.

“I heard all of you over and over say you were responsible men, men of integrity,” Pallone said to the five executives.

“That is not true. People who have integrity and who are responsible don’t make products ... that you admit make people sick and probably kill people.”

Oberlander stressed repeatedly that Reynolds’ marketing for its Vuse product has been aimed at adult smokers since its introduction as a nicotine alternative to traditional cigarettes.

Oberlander cautioned that FDA regulations are hampering efforts to create more innovative e-cigarette products.

Will it matter?

Gray said that “given the public’s rampant demand for product liability on everything from tobacco to automobiles to toasters over the last 40-plus years, it is more than past time for gun manufacturers to be subject to equivalent scrutiny and regulation” from Congress.

“I would not be surprised to see a sizeable class-action suit launched to establish something similar to the Master Settlement Agreement reached with the tobacco industry, followed by legislation requiring training, licensure, registration and insurance in much the same way we go about owning and operating our cars.”

Gray said such a pursuit “is sure to be a political dogfight,” particularly among Republican committee members likely to defend firearms manufacturers as part of preserving Second Amendment rights.

“We are sure to hear the usual argument that freedom is under attack, but I would argue that our freedom to go to the store, or school, or church, or a parade, or a movie without fear for our lives supersedes my desire to own an assault rifle,” Gray said.

“The public hearings with the leadership of these companies will certainly provide a platform for grandstanding before the mid-terms.

“Still, I doubt it will produce anything meaningful in the short term allowing for more than enough time for the next tragedy.”