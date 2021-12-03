 Skip to main content
Connecticut group buys three Guilford apartment complexes
A series of Triad apartment complex sales this week has involved three Guilford County properties, according to county Register of Deeds filings.

Separate affiliates of Starwood Capital Group, a private-equity group based in Greenwich, Conn., bought the properties from separate affiliates of Strata Equity Group of San Diego.

Starwood affiliates paid $28.88 million for the 184-unit Woodland Park complex at 3047 Pisgah Place in Greensboro, as well as $25.71 million for the 184-unit Fox Hollow complex at 177 W. Hartley Drive in High Point, and $22.77 million for the 172-unit Eastchester Ridge complex at 2120 Chester Ridge Drive in High Point.

In March 2020, the Strata affiliate paid $18.25 million for the Fox Hollow complex, while another Strata affiliate paid $16.3 million for the Eastchester Ridge complex.

Another set of Starwood and Strata affiliates were involved in this week’s $43.72 million sale of the 356-unit Brandemere apartment campus at 7013 Brandemere Lane off University Parkway in Winston-Salem.

The Brandemere transaction is the largest multi-family residential complex sale to date in Forsyth County for 2021.

