Conservative coalition urges FDA to delay enforcement of tighter synthetic nicotine regulations

A coalition of 18 conservative advocacy groups, led by Americans for Prosperity, are urging the newly appointed Food and Drug Administration commissioner to hit the brakes on severely tightening federal regulations for synthetic nicotine products.

Dr. Robert Califf returned as FDA commissioner on Feb. 17. He served in the same role during the final year of the Obama administration.

Anti-tobacco advocacy groups have expressed optimism that Califf will support additional tobacco and nicotine restrictions on menthol traditional cigarettes and synthetic nicotine products.

President Joe Biden signed into law in March U.S. House Resolution 2471, a $1.5 trillion federal funding bill that contained language placing the use of synthetic nicotine under the FDA’s authority. That aspect of the law goes into effect April 14.

Specifically, the federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C) now “includes specific language that makes clear the FDA can soon regulate tobacco products containing nicotine from any source, which includes synthetic nicotine,” the FDA said in a news release.

Currently, synthetic nicotine products can be sold in candy and fruit flavors not available to FDA-regulated tobacco and nicotine products.

Puff Bar has been a major distributor of flavored synthetic nicotine products, drawing the focus of anti-tobacco advocates as a favored option of high-school students. It is facing a similar level of scrutiny as top-selling e-cigarette Juul has in recent years.

In 2020, the FDA ordered Puff Bar to remove its flavored disposable e-cigarettes from the market because of their appeal to kids. In 2021, Puff Bar reentered the market as a synthetic nicotine product with kid-friendly flavors, such as Banana Ice and Cool Mint.

The conservative coalition said Califf should approve a delay in the enforcement of the new law since it "will effectively ban vapor products that include synthetic nicotine manufactured and sold legally in the United States."

“Manufacturers of tobacco products containing nicotine not derived from tobacco will soon need to submit a premarket tobacco product application to the FDA and obtain authorization from the agency to market their product under the FD&C Act as amended by this legislation, or they will be subject to FDA enforcement.”

"Unfortunately, FDA itself has stated that acceptable applications generally require six months of preparation, making this a de facto ban on every small company that lacks the resources of multinational tobacco companies," the coalition wrote.

"As a result, this law deprives smokers and former smokers of a crucial tool to quit cigarettes in favor of healthier alternatives."

More time needed

The coalition is asking Califf to allow the products to remain in the marketplace beyond the 60-day period established by the law so that manufacturers can have additional time to prepare their applications.

"The FDA has done this before, and you should do it now," the coalition wrote.

"If you don’t, there will be disastrous consequences for former smokers that rely on synthetic vapor products to stay off cigarettes."

"As leading voices against government overreach, we believe that no regulator or lawmaker should be able to restrict consumer choice in this matter, especially if it presents direct health implications."

The coalition warned Califf that by removing U.S. synthetic nicotine products, it "re-opens the floodgates for illegal counterfeit products from China ... that formed a dangerous black market domestically that have lured Americans to use these cheap knockoffs with unsafe, unregulated substances, resulting in multiple cases of illnesses and fatalities."

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said a ripple effect of the new law is that “all synthetic nicotine e-cigarettes, roughly 20% of the market, would likely go off market.”

The FDA requested the regulatory language because of concerns that electronic-cigarette manufacturers were switching to synthetic-nicotine products “in an attempt to evade FDA regulation (that) revealed a critical need to clarify FDA’s authority over these products.

“That has been accomplished, ensuring products that are similar except for the source of nicotine will be regulated as tobacco products.”

Matt Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said the language is necessary, claiming that synthetic nicotine “poses a new and growing threat to the health of our nation’s kids.”

Amanda Wheeler, president of the American Vapor Manufacturers Association, said giving the FDA authority over synthetic nicotine would serve to slow down the shift of adult smokers toward vaping options.

“It’s already lunatic that FDA is prohibiting adult American smokers from switching to vaping, but this legislation is so absurd that it will extend FDA’s reach to products that have no actual, physical connection to tobacco whatsoever,” Wheeler said.

