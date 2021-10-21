Construction surge boosts Insteel to nearly fourfold increase in fourth-quarter profit

Insteel reported ending fiscal 2021 with no debt and $89.8 million of cash on hand.

Insteel did not provide an update in its quarterly report on the impact of a surge in low-priced imports of PC strand into the U.S. marketplace.

The surge was the result of increased production of downstream products by foreign producers to circumvent the Section 232 tariffs and expand their market share in the U.S.

In March 2018, the Trump administration put 25% stainless-steel tariffs on Chinese and other imports.

In April 2020, Insteel joined with other domestic PC strand producers in filing anti-dumping petitions against 15 countries, which represented 89% of total PC strand imports entering the U.S. in 2019. A U.S. Commerce Department investigation began in May and is projected to last about a year.

That’s in addition to a countervailing duty petition alleging illegal subsidies against Turkey.

In January, the International Trade Commission ruled in Insteel’s favor with respect to PC Strand trade cases pending against eight countries, resulting in the implementation of duties on their exports to U.S. markets ranging from 24% to 194% of value.