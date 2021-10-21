Construction surge boosts Insteel to nearly fourfold increase in fourth-quarter profit

Insteel Industries Inc. continued to benefit from the recovery of the U.S. construction sector and a series of pricing increases in posting Thursday a nearly fourfold boost in fourth-quarter net income to $25.1 million.
It is the third consecutive quarter for a major profit surge for the Mount Airy manufacturer.
Diluted earnings for the third quarter were $1.28, compared with 38 cents a year ago.
Sales jumped 23.9% to another quarterly record of $171.2 million.
The company benefited again from an increase in selling prices for its products compared with raw material costs.
"Robust demand for the company’s reinforcing products and price increases to recover rapidly escalating raw material costs more than offset the impact of lower shipments resulting from sustained tight supply conditions for raw materials," the company said in a news release.
Insteel said shipments fell 20.6% year over year during the fourth quarter.
For fiscal 2021, net income was $66.6 million, up from $19 million in fiscal 2020. Net sales jumped nearly 25% to $590.6 million
Insteel makes steel-wire reinforcing products largely for infrastructure projects. Steel material represents 70% of the company’s total product costs.
H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive, said Insteel's full-year profit hike came in spite of "experiencing a host of challenges, including recruiting and staffing obstacles and the most severe steel shortage in memory, each of which is on-going early in fiscal 2022."
Woltz cited as an example that domestic production of steel wire rod, "our primary raw material, is inadequate to satisfy domestic demand resulting in on-going customer service challenges, plant operating inefficiencies and escalating prices."
"While we are active in international steel markets to bolster supplies, a significant part of our production must comply with Buy America regulations. Robust demand across most of the world has resulted in limited availability of offshore steel wire rod for applications where foreign raw material is permissible."
That said, Woltz said "we expect our financial performance to continue to benefit from robust market conditions as confidence grows within private and public non-residential construction markets.”
Insteel said capital expenditures for fiscal 2021 increased to $17.5 million from $7.1 million in fiscal 2020.
It plans to spend up to $25 million in fiscal 2022 that includes "expenditures primarily to advance the growth of our engineered structural mesh business, and to support cost and productivity improvement initiatives, as well as recurring maintenance requirements."
Insteel reported ending fiscal 2021 with no debt and $89.8 million of cash on hand.
Insteel did not provide an update in its quarterly report on the impact of a surge in low-priced imports of PC strand into the U.S. marketplace.
The surge was the result of increased production of downstream products by foreign producers to circumvent the Section 232 tariffs and expand their market share in the U.S.
In March 2018, the Trump administration put 25% stainless-steel tariffs on Chinese and other imports.
In April 2020, Insteel joined with other domestic PC strand producers in filing anti-dumping petitions against 15 countries, which represented 89% of total PC strand imports entering the U.S. in 2019. A U.S. Commerce Department investigation began in May and is projected to last about a year.
That’s in addition to a countervailing duty petition alleging illegal subsidies against Turkey.
In January, the International Trade Commission ruled in Insteel’s favor with respect to PC Strand trade cases pending against eight countries, resulting in the implementation of duties on their exports to U.S. markets ranging from 24% to 194% of value.
Those countries are Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Turkey and United Arab Emirates.
Woltz said in April that final determinations against seven additional countries “are expected during our third fiscal quarter.” Those countries are Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia and Ukraine.
