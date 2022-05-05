Consumer demand for activewear boosts Hanesbrands' first-quarter profit

A solid boost in consumer demand for activewear, related to relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions, lifted Hanesbrands Inc. to $118.7 million in first-quarter net income.

The basic apparel manufacturer reported Thursday 32 cents in diluted earnings and 34 cents in adjusted earnings.

The average earnings forecast was 28 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

By comparison, Hanesbrands had a loss of $263.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. The loss came largely from a February 2021 decision to reclassify its European innerwear business as discontinue operations, which resulted in a $390 million non-cash impairment charge.

The manufacturer has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County and about 3,000 in North Carolina.

First-quarter net sales were up 4.5% to $1.58 billion.

Hanesbrands chief executive Stephen Bratspies said in a statement that "we saw continued strong demand for our brands in the quarter, with global Champion and innerwear growth accelerating on a two-year basis.”

The first quarter represented the third full quarterly impact of its Full Potential manufacturing and supply chain initiative.

Hanesbrands opened the curtain in May 2021 on Full Potential, which is focused on its core strengths: its globally recognized basic apparel brands; domestic, Central and Latin America and Asian supply chain; “deep consumer loyalty”; broad channel distribution; and global footprint.

Activewear sales rose 6.3% to $386.9 million, primarily related to continued U.S. recovery of large events, travel and other end-use markets.

Innerwear sales were up 1.5% year over year to $576.9 million. International sales were up 0.8% to $511.1 million. The other category jumped 46.7% to $100.1 million.

Another factor in sales growth was gaining additional retail placements during the quarter, particularly for the Hanes and Maidenform brands.

Yet, Hanesbrands said it remains challenged by supply chain issues during the first quarter.

"Product supply challenges to the U.S. market did not improve as expected in the quarter, resulting in $40 million of in-hand orders in the U.S. that were unfulfilled," the company said in its report.

"Had product arrived in time, Champion sales in the U.S. would have increased at a high-teens rate and global Champion constant currency sales would have increased 14% for the first quarter."

Bratspies cautioned that "the global operating environment has deteriorated significantly over the past three months, with accelerating inflation, continued COVID-19 disruptions and logistical challenges."

"In this environment, we are highly focused on executing in the areas we control."

As part of the Full Potential initiative, Hanesbrands announced plans to sell its U.S. Sheer Hosiery business, where it has a manufacturing plant in Clarksville, Ark., with about 200 employees. Hanesbrands took a $38 million non-cash charge during the fourth quarter to reflect the net asset write-down.

Hanesbrands adjusted its Full Potential forecasts for fiscal 2024 to include: overall sales of $8 billion, up from $7.4 billion; and global Champion-branded sales of $3.2 billion, up from $3 billion.

2022 earnings guidance

Hanesbrands updated its financial guidance for fiscal 2022, along with providing second-quarter guidance.

The company maintained its full-year net sales projection of between $7 billion and $7.15 billion, reflecting a potential 4% sales increase compared $6.8 billion in fiscal 2021. It also maintained an adjusted earnings estimate of between $1.64 and $1.81 a share.

By comparison, adjusted earnings for fiscal 2021 were $1.83.

It still plans to spend between $150 million and $175 million on capital investments, as well as still projects $60 million in charges related to Full Potential.

For the second quarter, Hanesbrands projects net sales between $1.68 billion and $173 billion, diluted earnings in a range of 28 to 32 cents, adjusted earnings between 32 and 36 cents, and $15 million in Full Potential charges.

The board of directors approved in February a three-year, $600 million share-repurchase program slated to begin during the first quarter.

During the first quarter, Hanesbrands spent $25 million to repurchase 1.6 million shares.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.