Consumer demand for residential pools boosts Hayward's third-quarter profit

Homeowners' focus on enhancing their residences during the COVID-19 pandemic by adding a pool continues to deliver a sales surge for Hayward Holdings Inc.
The company reported Wednesday a more-than-threefold increase in third-quarter net income to $50.3 million. Adjusted net income was $64.1 million.
It is Hayward's second full quarterly financial report since becoming a publicly traded company on March 12.
Hayward is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of pool equipment and associated automation systems.
The company, already the largest private employer in Clemmons, is taking on a much larger presence in the Triad and North Carolina.
It is in the process of moving its headquarters to Charlotte from Berkeley Heights, N.J., by summer 2022. It is set to open soon a 324,000-square-foot distribution facility within Davie Industrial Center in Mocksville.
Diluted earnings were 21 cents a share, compared with 7 cents a year ago. The company did not provide adjusted earnings.
The average earnings forecast was 24 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Sales for the third quarter rose 56.2% to $350.6 million.
Through three quarters of fiscal 2021, net income is at $140 million, compared with $23.5 million a year ago, Sales are at $1.05 billion, compared with $614.7 million a year ago.
Kevin Holleran, Hayward’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that the company is experiencing "sustained demand for Hayward products as we continue to see strength in the pool market."
"I am extremely proud of Hayward’s ability to work through supply side constraints and continue to utilize and expand product capacity, demonstrating our agile manufacturing capabilities and competitive positioning.
"We remain encouraged by the ongoing trends developing in the outdoor living space, fueling sustainable growth for pools and pool products," Holleran said.
Hayward has operations at One Hayward Industrial Drive in Clemmons, where it had 747 full-time and 174 part-time jobs as of March.
The Mocksville facility represents a $25 million capital investment and is projected to have a workforce of 200 at full production, representing 50 new jobs and 150 employees transferred from its Clemmons facility.
Hayward provided an update to fiscal 2021 guidance, raising its net sales growth to range from 59% to 62%, compared with previous estimate of 54% to 58%.
The company said the guidance increase is based on "the strong performance in the first nine months of the fiscal year, increased visibility into the order file, and increased confidence in our ability to execute growth levers."
However, the company cautioned that "while current demand levels and Hayward’s production capabilities remain strong, the adverse cost impact from the rapid rate of inflation and ongoing global supply chain disruptions are greater than previously anticipated."
"While we anticipate inflationary and supply side pressures to persist through the end of the year, we are prioritizing pricing and productivity actions to help offset these headwinds."
