Consumer demand for residential pools boosts Hayward's third-quarter profit

Through three quarters of fiscal 2021, net income is at $140 million, compared with $23.5 million a year ago, Sales are at $1.05 billion, compared with $614.7 million a year ago.

Kevin Holleran, Hayward’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that the company is experiencing "sustained demand for Hayward products as we continue to see strength in the pool market."

"I am extremely proud of Hayward’s ability to work through supply side constraints and continue to utilize and expand product capacity, demonstrating our agile manufacturing capabilities and competitive positioning.

"We remain encouraged by the ongoing trends developing in the outdoor living space, fueling sustainable growth for pools and pool products," Holleran said.

Hayward has operations at One Hayward Industrial Drive in Clemmons, where it had 747 full-time and 174 part-time jobs as of March.

The Mocksville facility represents a $25 million capital investment and is projected to have a workforce of 200 at full production, representing 50 new jobs and 150 employees transferred from its Clemmons facility.

Hayward provided an update to fiscal 2021 guidance, raising its net sales growth to range from 59% to 62%, compared with previous estimate of 54% to 58%.