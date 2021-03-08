Consumer demand for traditional cigarettes dipped in February

Demand for traditional cigarettes has softened slightly following tobacco manufacturers recently raising their list prices, according to the latest Nielsen convenience store report.
There was an overall 3.1 % industrywide decrease in sales volume for traditional cigarettes, according to the report for the four-week period that ended Feb. 20.
By comparison, the December report noted a 1% increase.
Analysts have said one development from the COVID-19 pandemic has been smokers increasing their purchases in responding to statewide stay-at-home orders.
In late January, Altria Group Inc. increased by 14 cents the per-pack list prices for its Philip Morris USA traditional cigarette brands, while R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. raised the list price by 13 cents per pack.
The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.
Philip Morris USA traditional cigarette sales rose 3.7% for the four-week period, reflecting the list price hike.
However, top-selling Marlboro's volume was down 3.2%.
Meanwhile, Reynolds had an overall 4.1% increase. The volumes for No. 2-selling Newport up 2.9%, while No. 3 Camel was down 8.7%.
ITG Brands LLC was up 1.5% for the four-week period. Kool's volumes fell 1.9%, while Winston was down 7.4%.
The next Nielsen report will serve as another measuring stick for how much cigarette manufacturers can raise prices during an economic downturn/COVID-19 pandemic and not stifle demand from smokers.
As of Feb. 20, Philip Morris’ top market share was at 52.2%, up from 51.6% in the previous report and from 52.1% a year ago. Top-selling Marlboro was at 46%, up from 45.4% in the previous report and up from 45.8% a year ago.
Reynolds was at 34.4%, down from 34.5% in the previous report and from 34.6% a year ago.
Newport was at 14.3%, up from 14.2% in the previous report and from 14.1% a year ago.
Camel was at 8.5% down from 8.6% in the previous report and from year ago. No. 4 Pall Mall was at 5.8%, down from 5.9% in the previous report and from 6% a year ago. No. 5 Natural American Spirit unchanged at 3.7%.
ITG was at 7.4%, up from 7.3% in the previous report and unchanged from a year ago. ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Its top brand, Winston, was unchanged at 1.9%.
E-cig sales up
Sales of electronic cigarettes continued to rebound, up 17.5% after rising 12.7% in the previous report, according to Nielsen.
Sales overall had slumped since February 2020, when the Food and Drug Administration implemented its latest round of heightened regulations on the products.
Overall e-cigarette sales-volume growth has declined steadily since Nielsen’s Aug. 10, 2019, report, when it was up 60.2% year over year.
The latest FDA restrictions on the sector debuted on Feb. 6, 2020.
Those restrictions foremost required manufacturers of cartridge-based e-cigarettes, such as Juul Labs Inc., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., NJoy and Fontem Ventures, to stop making, distributing and selling “unauthorized flavorings” by Feb. 6, or risk enforcement actions.
Electronic-cigarette manufacturers had to submit by Sept. 9 their premarket tobacco applications in order to stay in the marketplace for at least another 12 months.
Top-selling Juul’s four-week dollar sales have dropped from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10, 2019, report to a 9.1% uptick in the latest report.
By comparison, Reynolds’ Vuse was up 61.1% in the latest report and No. 3 NJoy down 0.5% and No. 4 Fontem Ventures' blu eCigs down 21.7%.
Juul's market share inched up from 51.3% to 51.5% in the current report. It was at 52.8% a year ago.
Vuse's market share slipped from 30.6% to 30.5% in the latest report, but is up from 24% a year ago.
NJoy slipped from 4.9% to 4.8% in the latest report, but is up from 4.7% a year ago. Blu eCigs was unchanged from 3.4% and is down from 3.6% a year ago.
Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog said that NJoy “refutes Nielsen’s data and methodology.”
336-727-7376