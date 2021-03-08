Consumer demand for traditional cigarettes dipped in February

ITG Brands LLC was up 1.5% for the four-week period. Kool's volumes fell 1.9%, while Winston was down 7.4%.

The next Nielsen report will serve as another measuring stick for how much cigarette manufacturers can raise prices during an economic downturn/COVID-19 pandemic and not stifle demand from smokers.

As of Feb. 20, Philip Morris’ top market share was at 52.2%, up from 51.6% in the previous report and from 52.1% a year ago. Top-selling Marlboro was at 46%, up from 45.4% in the previous report and up from 45.8% a year ago.

Reynolds was at 34.4%, down from 34.5% in the previous report and from 34.6% a year ago.

Newport was at 14.3%, up from 14.2% in the previous report and from 14.1% a year ago.

Camel was at 8.5% down from 8.6% in the previous report and from year ago. No. 4 Pall Mall was at 5.8%, down from 5.9% in the previous report and from 6% a year ago. No. 5 Natural American Spirit unchanged at 3.7%.

ITG was at 7.4%, up from 7.3% in the previous report and unchanged from a year ago. ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Its top brand, Winston, was unchanged at 1.9%.

E-cig sales up