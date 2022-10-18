Continuing decline in fee income offsets loan income gains for Truist in third quarter

A decline in fee income and a larger loan-loss provision more than offset a sharp increase in loan income for Truist Financial Corp. in the third quarter.

The bank reported Tuesday $1.54 billion in third-quarter net income, a 4.9% decline compared with a year ago.

However, net income was up 5.3% from the second quarter, when it had a 6.7% decline compared with the second quarter of 2021.

Truist reported diluted earnings of $1.15 a share, compared with $1.09 cents in the second quarter and $1.20 a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $1.7 billion and adjusted earnings were $1.24 in the third quarter.

That factors in excluding (after tax): merger-related and restructuring charges of $48 million (worth four cents per share); and incremental operating expenses related to the merger of $69 million (worth five cents).

The average earnings forecast was $1.26 by nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Truist’s community/retail banking hub is in Winston-Salem. It is the sixth-largest U.S. commercial bank.

Bill Rogers, Truist's chairman and chief executive, said in the news release that the bank's performance "reflected strong progress in many areas of the business, as we delivered strong broad-based loan growth, significant margin expansion and continued exceptional asset quality."

"Overall financial results were mixed, however, as the challenging market environment impacted our capital markets related revenue."

Core third-quarter results

Truist, like most banks, benefited from higher interest rates with its third-quarter loan revenue being up 10% to $4.41 billion. The bank said the increase also was affected by "well-controlled deposits costs and loan growth."

Of that amount, $3.49 billion came from interest and fees on loans and leases.

In contrast, Truist reported paying $331 million in interest on deposits during the quarter.

However, as has been the case for the pandemic to date, Truist’s loan-loss provision was a key factor of the third quarter.

The provision rose to $234 million, compared with $171 million in the second quarter and a $324 million recovery a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Most of its national and super-regional peers also added to its provision during the third quarter.

"The increase in the (third) quarter provision expense primarily reflects higher net charge-offs," the bank said. Net charge-offs were at $213 million, compared with $159 million in the second quarter and $135 million a year ago.

When including the provision, loan income was at $3.51 billion, up 7.8% from the second quarter, but down 1.3% from a year ago.

Fee revenue was $2.1 billion, down 6.5% from $2.52 billion in the second quarter, and down 11.1% from $2.36 billion a year ago.

Insurance, as had been the case with BB&T for several years, was the top revenue producer at $725 million, down 12.1% from the second quarter, but up 12.3% year over year.

The other nine key fee-income segments primarily down year-over-year included: residential mortgage income dropping 59.8% to $72 million; investment banking and trading income falling 29.7% to $222 million; wealth management down 6.1% to $334 million; service charges on deposits down 4.7$ to $263 million; and card- and payment-related fees up 7.1% to $241 million.

Inflationary concerns were the main factors with the revenue declines in residential mortgage and in investment banking and trading.

Nonperforming assets were at $1.24 billion on Sept. 30, compared with $1.17 billion on June 30 and $1.2 billion on Sept. 30, 2021.

Rogers said that "more broadly, I continue to remain highly confident in Truist’s trajectory given the diversity of our business mix, our strong markets, conservative risk culture, and the substantial opportunities that lie ahead post integration."