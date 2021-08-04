Continuing strong demand for firearms boosts Ruger's second-quarter profit

A 54% increase in firearms sales, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and national political tension, lifted Sturm, Ruger & Co. to $44.4 million in second-quarter net income.
By comparison, Ruger had net income of $18.6 million a year ago.
Diluted earnings were $2.50 a share, compared with $1.05 a year ago. There were no earnings forecasts from Zacks Investment Research.
Ruger released its earnings report after the market closed Wednesday.
Sales were $199.4 million in the second quarter, up from $129.4 million a year ago.
Second-quarter sales also topped the $183.6 million for the first quarter.
Ruger’s profit increase came despite a 2½-times increase in its quarterly income taxes to $15.9 million.
Christopher Killoy, Ruger’s chief executive, said in a statement that the manufacturer had its seventh consecutive quarterly increase in production.
"The continued reduced level of Ruger inventory at the independent distributors and in our warehouses is indicative of strong consumer demand for our firearms," Killoy said.
There had been an industrywide sales slump once the Trump administration took office in January 2017 with a pro-gun policy that eased fears of heightened restrictions under a potential president Hillary Clinton.
By contrast, gun sales surged in the months after President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 victories out of some gun owners’ fears that Obama might pursue tighter firearms restrictions.
Since the election of President Joe Biden in November, Ruger has said some individuals opted to buy their first firearm.
Others are existing gun owners adding to their collection, or stocking up on ammunition after seeing grocery stores depleted, schools closed and big events canceled.
Ruger hired about 100 employees during the second quarter. It has about 1,000 employees overall, including 490 employees at last count in Mayodan.
Its headquarters is in Southport, Conn., along with production operations in Earth City, Mo.; Newport, N.H.; and Prescott, Ariz.
Killoy said Ruger expects another manufacturing boost in 2021 from rolling out Marlin firearms, including from Mayodan. Ruger paid $30 million for the Marlin business from a bankrupt Remington Outdoor Co. Inc.
"We are hard at work on additional exciting new products, including the return of Marlin lever action rifles, which we plan to begin shipping in the fourth quarter," Killoy said.
Killoy has cited consumer motivating factors as “concerns about personal protection and home defense (being) stoked by civil unrest in some cities around the United States ... and the call, by some, for the reduction in funding and authority of law enforcement organizations.”
The key firearms industry measuring stick is the National Instant Criminal Background Check System background checks.
The checks increased just 1% for all of fiscal 2019, but soared 60% in fiscal 2020.
For the first half of 2021, checks have dropped by 5%.
Ruger spend $11.5 million on capital investments during the first half of 2021, and expects to finish 2021 with at least $20 million.
Ruger’s board of directors declared a second-quarter dividend of $1 per share, payable Aug. 27 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 16.
As typical, the dividend represents 40% of net income for the quarter.
