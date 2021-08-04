Continuing strong demand for firearms boosts Ruger's second-quarter profit

By contrast, gun sales surged in the months after President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 victories out of some gun owners’ fears that Obama might pursue tighter firearms restrictions.

Since the election of President Joe Biden in November, Ruger has said some individuals opted to buy their first firearm.

Others are existing gun owners adding to their collection, or stocking up on ammunition after seeing grocery stores depleted, schools closed and big events canceled.

Ruger hired about 100 employees during the second quarter. It has about 1,000 employees overall, including 490 employees at last count in Mayodan.

Its headquarters is in Southport, Conn., along with production operations in Earth City, Mo.; Newport, N.H.; and Prescott, Ariz.

Killoy said Ruger expects another manufacturing boost in 2021 from rolling out Marlin firearms, including from Mayodan. Ruger paid $30 million for the Marlin business from a bankrupt Remington Outdoor Co. Inc.

"We are hard at work on additional exciting new products, including the return of Marlin lever action rifles, which we plan to begin shipping in the fourth quarter," Killoy said.