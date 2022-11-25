Contract personnel expenses, investment income loss lead Cone to $141 million loss in fiscal 2022

Cone Health finished its fiscal 2022 with a $141.69 million loss, spurred by a more than doubling in expenses related to contract staffing and a substantial loss from its investment portfolio.

Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Cone, equates to profit in a for-profit business. Cone’s fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.

The Greensboro health-care system reported in a regulatory filing Wednesday that it spent $122.75 million on “purchased (contract) personnel,” compared with $60.73 million a year ago, mostly additional travel nurses.

“Staffing shortages, particularly nurses, continue to cause a high level of contract personnel,” Cone said in the filing, repeating language from the third-quarter report.

“Contract labor rates have leveled and are beginning to decrease, a trend we expect will continue.”

Also on the expenses side, salaries and wages increased by 3.7% to $931.2 million. The system’s minimum wage was raised on Jan. 31, 2021, from $13 to $15 an hour. Fringe benefits increase 6.2% to $297.6 million.

Supply expenses rose 8% to $527.4 million, while other operating expenses fell 1.5% to $431.5 million.

Cone said that the "pharmaceutical component of the increase was driven by growth in specialty, contract and Cancer Center pharmacies, as well as inflation."

"The supplies component was driven by growth in supplies for surgical and procedural volumes early in the year and more recently increases in personal protective equipment related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

When it comes to core revenue, total operating revenue was up 1.5% to $2.55 billion. Patient services revenue was up 1.1% to $2.23 billion.

Cone was affected by the turbulent overall stock market slump in reporting an overall $59.59 million investment income loss. That's compared with a gain of $155 million in fiscal 2021.

Not-for-profit health-care systems, such as Atrium Health, Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc., depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines.

All of those systems have reported substantial investment income losses so far in fiscal 2022.

Other non-core financial performances affecting Cone’s bottom line were having $627,332 in revenue from a joint venture, compared with $2.5 million in income a year ago.

The “other income” category had an $18.5 million loss, compared with a $24.5 million loss a year ago.

Cone said non-core income streams were affected by “the impact of negative investment markets, lower investment income, and increased expenses in a number of strategic non-operating initiatives.”

Cone Health has more than 13,000 employees systemwide and five hospitals.

Outpatient visits for fiscal 2022 climbed 11.5% to 1.05 million, while emergency department visits were up 9.7% to 335,709. The system reported conducting 50,315 telehealth visits, down 16.6%.

Cone said it has received $50 million in federal CARES COVID-19 relief grants in fiscal 2022.

Medicare and Medicaid represented 48.7% of reimbursement and source of payments; commercial and managed care was 42.4%; the “other” category was 7.9%; and self-pay was 1%.

The results are posted on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.

Emma reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and are typically released about two months after the end of a quarter.