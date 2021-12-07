Cook & Boardman acquires commercial door distributor

Cook & Boardman Group LLC, based in Winston-Salem, has added to its recent acquisition spree by Tuesday the purchase of Universal Manufacturing Co.
Terms were not disclosed, as has been the case for Cook & Boardman’s 17 transactions since October 2018, including three in the past week.
Universal, founded in 1977, is a full-service distributor of commercial doors, frames, hardware and Division 10 specialty products. The company serves general contractors and end users nationally from its base of operations in Memphis, Tenn.
Cook & Boardman, based at 3064 Salem Industrial Drive, is a specialty distributor of commercial doors. It is a portfolio company of private-investment group Littlejohn & Co. LLC.
On Monday, the company announced the purchase of Bass Security Services Inc. of Bedford Heights, Ohio. Bass is a national provider of custom closed-circuit TV and burglar/fire alarm security integration solutions, locksmith and hardware break/fix services.
On Dec. 2, Cook & Boardman announce the acquisition of BlueViolet, a security and systems integrator focused on enterprise communications, access control and intelligent surveillance systems for educational, governmental, distribution and hospitality clients in California and across North America.
