Cook & Boardman acquires Pa. security company

Cook & Boardman Group LLC, based in Winston-Salem, announced its latest acquisition Wednesday with the purchase of Electronic Systems Group of Cranberry, Pa.

Terms were not disclosed, as has been the case for Cook & Boardman’s 20 transactions since October 2018, including five in December.

Founded in 2015 by Brian Brandt, ESG is a security and systems integrator that’s focused on delivering complex electronic access control, video surveillance, alarm and intrusion systems to clients with multiple locations.

The company serves the utility, pharmaceutical, health-care, higher education, multi-tenant, data center and financial markets in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

The company will continue to operate under the Electronic Systems Group name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Cook & Boardman, based at 3064 Salem Industrial Drive, is a specialty distributor of commercial doors. It is a portfolio company of private-investment group Littlejohn & Co. LLC.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.