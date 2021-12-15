Cook & Boardman adds Texas company to portfolio

Cook & Boardman Group LLC, based in Winston-Salem, is expanding again with Tuesday’s purchase announcement of 3Sixty Integrated of San Antonio.

Terms were not disclosed, as has been the case for Cook & Boardman’s 18 transactions since October 2018, including four in December.

Founded in 2002 by Joseph Ndesandjo, 3Sixty is an enterprise security and systems integrator specializing in video surveillance, electronic access control, alarm and critical communications. The company serves health care, banking, retail and education customers in Alabama, Louisiana, New Mexico and Texas.

Cook & Boardman, based at 3064 Salem Industrial Drive, is a specialty distributor of commercial doors. It is a portfolio company of private-investment group Littlejohn & Co. LLC.

On Dec. 7, the company said it bought Universal Manufacturing Co. of Memphis, Tenn. On Dec. 6, it bought Bass Security Services Inc. of Bedford Heights, Ohio. On Dec. 2, it purchased BlueViolet, based in California.

In each purchase, Cook & Boardman left existing management in place and kept the brand in the marketplace.

