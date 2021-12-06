Cook & Boardman adds to buying spree with Ohio security services company

On Dec. 2, Cook & Boardman announce the acquisition of BlueViolet, a security and systems integrator focused on enterprise communications, access control and intelligent surveillance systems for educational, governmental, distribution and hospitality clients in California and across North America.

Established in 1955, Cook & Boardman offers metal and wood doors, locks, door frames, and other related building components for multifamily and non-residential applications. Customers include the commercial, education, government, health care, office and hospitality sectors.

Cook & Boardman has at least 70 offices in 21 states, including seven in North Carolina, with more than 1,600 employees.

The work force is up from 133 in 2008 when Cook & Boardman was first bought by private-equity group Blue Point Capital Partners of Charlotte.

The work force was at 997 at the time of the Littlejohn acquisition.

Part of the lower profile is that Cook & Boardman has made a practice of retaining the brand and management team of the company it has bought.

As a result, it has at least 26 brands under the Cook & Boardman corporate umbrella.

