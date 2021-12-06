Cook & Boardman adds to buying spree with Ohio security services company

Cook & Boardman Group LLC, based in Winston-Salem, has continued its latest acquisition spree by announcing Monday the purchase of Bass Security Services Inc.
Terms were not disclosed, as has been the case for Cook & Boardman's 16 transactions since October 2018.
Cook & Boardman, based at 3064 Salem Industrial Drive, is a specialty distributor of commercial doors. It is a portfolio company of private-investment group Littlejohn & Co. LLC.
Bass Security is based in Bedford Heights, Ohio. Founded in 1975 by Dale Bass, the company is a national provider of custom closed-circuit TV and burglar/fire alarm security integration solutions, locksmith and hardware break/fix services.
The company provides loss prevention, facilities management and new construction services to customers throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico through a network of more than 5,000 field technicians.
Darrin Anderson, chief executive of Cook and Boardman, said in a statement that Bass "fits perfectly into our strategy of broadening our security integration services nationwide."
As has been the cases in previous acquisition, Cook & Boardman will allow Bass Security to operate under its brand.
On Dec. 2, Cook & Boardman announce the acquisition of BlueViolet, a security and systems integrator focused on enterprise communications, access control and intelligent surveillance systems for educational, governmental, distribution and hospitality clients in California and across North America.
Established in 1955, Cook & Boardman offers metal and wood doors, locks, door frames, and other related building components for multifamily and non-residential applications. Customers include the commercial, education, government, health care, office and hospitality sectors.
Cook & Boardman has at least 70 offices in 21 states, including seven in North Carolina, with more than 1,600 employees.
The work force is up from 133 in 2008 when Cook & Boardman was first bought by private-equity group Blue Point Capital Partners of Charlotte.
The work force was at 997 at the time of the Littlejohn acquisition.
Part of the lower profile is that Cook & Boardman has made a practice of retaining the brand and management team of the company it has bought.
As a result, it has at least 26 brands under the Cook & Boardman corporate umbrella.
