Cook & Boardman continues buying spree with Texas door company

The buying spree of the Cook & Boardman Group LLC continued Thursday through expanding its presence in the Texas marketplace.
The Winston-Salem company said it has acquired H&H Door of Victoria, Texas. Terms were not disclosed.
Cook & Boardman, based at 3064 Salem Industrial Drive, is a specialty distributor of commercial door-entry solutions.
H&H, founded in 1977, is a turnkey provider of opening solutions that includes doors, frames, hardware, overhead doors, access control, intrusion detection, fire systems and other specialty products.
The company has three main divisions: doors and hardware, overhead doors and integrated security solutions. Its main territory is central and south Texas with offices in Victoria and La Grange.
Darrin Anderson, chief executive of Cook & Boardman, said that H&H's ability "to provide total end-to-end solutions, including installation and maintenance of overhead doors, will allow us to offer this valuable service to customers across our portfolio of brands, as well as to our national accounts."
Cook & Boardman is a portfolio company of private-investment group Littlejohn & Co, LLC.
H&H represents Cook & Boardman's 12th acquisition since being acquired by Littlejohn in October 2018.
As have the pattern with its acquisitions, Cook & Boardman will continue to use the H&H brand. There are now 21 brands under the Cook & Boardman corporate umbrella.
Established in 1955, Cook & Boardman offers metal and wood doors, locks, door frames, and other related building components for multifamily and non-residential applications. Customers include the commercial, education, government, health care, office and hospitality sectors.
Cook & Boardman now has at least 62 offices in 18 states, including seven in North Carolina, with more than 1,600 employees.
