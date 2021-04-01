Cook & Boardman continues buying spree with Texas door company

The buying spree of the Cook & Boardman Group LLC continued Thursday through expanding its presence in the Texas marketplace.

The Winston-Salem company said it has acquired H&H Door of Victoria, Texas. Terms were not disclosed.

Cook & Boardman, based at 3064 Salem Industrial Drive, is a specialty distributor of commercial door-entry solutions.

H&H, founded in 1977, is a turnkey provider of opening solutions that includes doors, frames, hardware, overhead doors, access control, intrusion detection, fire systems and other specialty products.

The company has three main divisions: doors and hardware, overhead doors and integrated security solutions. Its main territory is central and south Texas with offices in Victoria and La Grange.

Darrin Anderson, chief executive of Cook & Boardman, said that H&H's ability "to provide total end-to-end solutions, including installation and maintenance of overhead doors, will allow us to offer this valuable service to customers across our portfolio of brands, as well as to our national accounts."

Cook & Boardman is a portfolio company of private-investment group Littlejohn & Co, LLC.