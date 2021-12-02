Cook & Boardman expands West Coast network

Cook & Boardman Group LLC, based in Winston-Salem, has expanded its presence on the West Coast by acquiring BlueViolet Networks of Fountain Valley, Calif.

Terms were not disclosed, as has been the case for Cook & Boardman's 15 transactions since October 2018.

Cook & Boardman, based at 3064 Salem Industrial Drive, is a specialty distributor of commercial doors. It is a portfolio company of private-investment group Littlejohn & Co. LLC.

What it bought with BlueViolet is a security and systems integrator focused on enterprise communications, access control and intelligent surveillance systems for educational, governmental, distribution and hospitality clients in California and across North America.

Established in 1955, Cook & Boardman offers metal and wood doors, locks, door frames, and other related building components for multifamily and non-residential applications. Customers include the commercial, education, government, health care, office and hospitality sectors.

Cook & Boardman has at least 65 offices in 21 states, including seven in North Carolina, with more than 1,600 employees.

