Cook & Boardman expands with purchase of Florida company

Cook & Boardman Group LLC, based in Winston-Salem, announced its latest acquisition Tuesday with the purchase of National Millwork of Riviera Beach, Fla.
Terms were not disclosed, as has been the case for Cook & Boardman’s 19 transactions since October 2018, including four in December.
National Millwork was founded in 1998 with the goal of becoming a full-service door, hardware and millwork company that would be a supplier and subcontractor to the construction industry. The company operates full hollow metal, door, key & hardware shops; manufactures and installs pre-hung, pocket, bypass and exterior doors, clubhouse and lobby finishes and interior trim and mouldings.
Cook & Boardman, based at 3064 Salem Industrial Drive, is a specialty distributor of commercial doors. It is a portfolio company of private-investment group Littlejohn & Co. LLC.
During the month of December, Cook & Boardman bought in order: BlueViolet, based in California; Bass Security Services Inc. of Bedford Heights, Ohio; Universal Manufacturing Co. of Memphis, Tenn.; and 3Sixty Integrated of San Antonio.
In each purchase, Cook & Boardman left existing management in place and kept the brand in the marketplace.
