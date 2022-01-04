 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cook & Boardman expands with purchase of Florida company
0 Comments

Cook & Boardman expands with purchase of Florida company

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cook & Boardman Group LLC, based in Winston-Salem, announced its latest acquisition Tuesday with the purchase of National Millwork of Riviera Beach, Fla.

Terms were not disclosed, as has been the case for Cook & Boardman’s 19 transactions since October 2018, including four in December.

National Millwork was founded in 1998 with the goal of becoming a full-service door, hardware and millwork company that would be a supplier and subcontractor to the construction industry. The company operates full hollow metal, door, key & hardware shops; manufactures and installs pre-hung, pocket, bypass and exterior doors, clubhouse and lobby finishes and interior trim and mouldings.

Cook & Boardman, based at 3064 Salem Industrial Drive, is a specialty distributor of commercial doors. It is a portfolio company of private-investment group Littlejohn & Co. LLC.

During the month of December, Cook & Boardman bought in order: BlueViolet, based in California; Bass Security Services Inc. of Bedford Heights, Ohio; Universal Manufacturing Co. of Memphis, Tenn.; and 3Sixty Integrated of San Antonio.

In each purchase, Cook & Boardman left existing management in place and kept the brand in the marketplace.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

BlackBerry pulls plug on its once-dominant phones

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert