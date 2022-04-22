 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cook & Boardman updates website, online store

Cook & Boardman Group’s corporate headquarters building is at 3064 Salem Industrial Drive in Winston-Salem. The company is a specialty distributor of commercial door-entry solutions.

Cook & Boardman Group LLC, based in Winston-Salem, said Friday it had updates its website and online store to “provide a streamlined customer experience and access to thousands of quick ship products.”

Cook & Boardman is a specialty distributor of commercial doors. It is a portfolio company of private-investment group Littlejohn & Co. LLC.

The website also provides technical support for general contractors, architects and facility managers, along with an updated payment portal that accepts PayPal, Google Pay and Apple Pay.

The company has made 20 acquisitions since October 2018, the latest being its purchase of National Millwork of Riviera Beach, Fla., in January.

In each purchase, Cook & Boardman left existing management in place and kept the brand in the marketplace.

