Cook Medical pays $4 million for Whitaker Park space

Cook Medical paid $4 million for the 850,000-square-foot section of the former Whitaker Park manufacturing complex in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The medical-devices manufacturer closed in January 2019 the transaction with Whitaker Park Development Authority Inc., but terms were not disclosed at that time. The filing lists the sale involving 39.3 acres and occurring on July 23, 2021.

The project consists of Cook moving its local workforce of 650 to the former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. cigarette facility. Cook has pledged to add 50 jobs over 10 years.

“At this point in time, we are in the stage of re-evaluating business needs and associated timelines post- COVID,” Scott Sewell, Cook’s vice president of external affairs, said Tuesday. Barry Slowey, president of Cook’s Winston-Salem location, has said the company expects to spend “in the tens of millions of dollars” on the overall project.

In another recent WPDA land transaction, JC Harris Holdings LLC of Mocksville has paid $200,000 for a 2.84-acre tract. Bob Leak Jr., the authority’s president and chief executive, said Tuesday the company has plans for a small speculative building on the site.

