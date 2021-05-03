Cook Medical raises minimum wage by $1-$2

Cook Medical announced last week that it has raised its minimum wage by $1 or $2 with a requirement.

The raise to $15 an hour requires a high school diploma or an equivalent, while positions that do not require a high school diploma, such as cafeteria and custodial positions, will start at $14 an hour.

About 500 of Cook Medical's 625 local employees will benefit from the salary increase. The company has its medical’s endoscopy business locally which includes manufacturing, research and development, and sales and marketing efforts.

Employees also are eligible to receive a quarterly bonus, along with health, vision and dental insurance, and retirement contributions.

All Cook Medical employees have the opportunity to take advantage of the “My Cook Pathway” tuition assistance program to further their education all the way to a master’s degree for free.

Cook Medical is preparing to commence production in an 850,000-square-foot section of the former Whitaker Park manufacturing complex. Cook has pledged to add 50 jobs over 10 years as part of the expansion.

