Cook Out affiliate pays $4 million for Lidl property in Lexington

An affiliate of Cook Out Inc. has made one of the restaurant chain's largest real estate purchases to date, spending $4.05 million to buy a Lexington property that is home to a Lidl grocery store.

The buyer of the property at 1265 Fairview Drive is Cook Out-Cotton Grove Inc., which has the same Thomasville address, 15 Laura Lane, Suite 300, as the corporate headquarters.

The seller is Lidl US Operations LLC of Arlington, Va.

The Lidl real-estate arm acquired the then-vacant 3.33-acre tract in June 2016. The store opened in October 2017 as one of the first Lidl locations in the Triad.

According to a LoopNet online listing, the property contains a 37,830-square-foot building.

Cook Out and Lidl officials could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

Cook Out has a Lexington location at 1700 Cotton Grove Road.

The real-estate arm of Cook Out Inc. has purchased several Triad properties in recent years with investment ownership as the goal rather than opening a new location.

Cook Out paid $1.81 million for a Clemmons property that is home to an Applebee’s restaurant and $2.03 million for a property in High Point where another Applebee's sits.

Jeremy Reaves, an official with Cook Out, said when those properties were purchased that they were investments.

"It is leased long term to the existing operating restaurant," Reaves said.

In June 2021, another affiliate of Cook Out's real-estate arm, 2897 Reynolds Road Inc., paid $1.15 million for a former Burger King site at 2897 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. Cook Out's website lists a restaurant as "coming soon" to that property.

The website also has a restaurant coming soon to 5222 Neal Trail Drive.

Cook Out currently has four locations in Winston-Salem, six in Greensboro, two in High Point, and one each in Asheboro, Boone, Burlington, Eden, Elkin, Graham, Kernersville, King, Lexington, Mebane, Mount Airy, Thomasville and Wilkesboro.