Cook Out division buys former Burger King on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.

The real-estate arm of Cook Out Inc. has bought another Forsyth County restaurant property, this time the former Burger King on Reynolda Road.

According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday, 2897 Reynolds Road Inc. has spent $1.15 million to purchase the property at 2897 Reynolda Road. The deal closed Friday.

Cook Out could not be immediately reached for comment about its plans for the property.

The Thomasville restaurant chain already has four locations in Winston-Salem, as well as six in Greensboro, two in High Point, and one each in Asheboro, Boone, Burlington, Eden, Graham, Kernersville, King, Lexington, Mebane, Mount Airy, Thomasville and Wilkesboro. It is preparing to open its first restaurant in Elkin.

The seller is JPV-BTS LLC, an affiliate of Vallas Realty Inc. of Mobile, Ala., which had just spent $1.1 million on Wednesday to buy the property from Burger King Corp.

What was interesting in the Burger King-JPV-BTS deed is that JPV-BTS agreed to not allow the property to be used by several restaurant chains through 2041, including McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Dunkin', KFC, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Starbucks.