Cook Out real-estate arm continue buying spree in Triad with Thomasville purchase

Cook Out Inc. has continued its recent Triad real-estate buying spree with an affiliate spending $600,000 to purchase two tracts on Randolph Street in Thomasville.

The purchased property by Cook Out-Thomasville Inc. is at 1150 Randolph St., according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 0.77-acre property contains a 4,536-square-foot building. It is near a Cook Out restaurant at 1123 Randolph St.

The sellers are James and Sandra McGhee of Thomasville via a revocable trust in their names.

Cook Out officials could not be immediately reached for comment Friday.

The real-estate arm of Cook Out Inc. has purchased several Triad properties in recent years with investment ownership as the goal rather than opening a new location.

* In August 2022, Cook Out-Cotton Grove Inc. paid $4.05 million to buy the property at 1265 Fairview Drive that is home to a Lidl grocery store. Cook Out has a Lexington location at 1700 Cotton Grove Road.

* In September 2021, Cook-Out Thomasville Inc. paid $550,000 for a vacant 14.82-acre lot in Thomasville at 501 Cloniger Road.

* In August 2021, Cook-Out Thomasville paid $560,000 to buy the 0.62-acre lot off Julian Avenue that contains a 3,206-square-foot restaurant.

In addition, a Cook Out affiliate paid $1.81 million for a Clemmons property that is home to an Applebee’s restaurant and a different affiliate spent $2.03 million for a property in High Point where another Applebee’s sits.

Jeremy Reaves, an official with Cook Out, said when the Clemmons and High Point properties were purchased that they were investments. “It is leased long term to the existing operating restaurant,” Reaves said.

In June 2021, affiliate 2897 Reynolds Road Inc., paid $1.15 million for a former Burger King site at 2897 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. That site is being converted into a Cook Out restaurant.

The website also has a restaurant coming soon to 5222 Neal Trail Drive in Walkertown.

Cook Out currently has four locations in Winston-Salem, six in Greensboro, two in High Point, and one each in Asheboro, Boone, Burlington, Eden, Elkin, Graham, Kernersville, King, Lexington, Mebane, Mount Airy, Thomasville and Wilkesboro.

Cook Out's website also lists as "coming soon" the following locations: 5326 W. Market St. in Greensboro; 1562 Yadkinville Road in Mocksville; and 685 W. Academy St. in Randleman, 1646 Freeway Drive in Reidsville.