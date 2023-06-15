The real-estate arm of Cook-Out Inc. had paid $1.01 million for a High Point property, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 0.92-acre property at 2707 S. Main St. has served as a Bojangles' restaurant site. It contains a 2.746-square-foot building.

The buyer is Cook Out-S. Main Inc., which has the same 15 Laura Lane, Suite 300, Thomasville address as the corporation.

The seller is Dorothy Inman and Herbert Ragan III, both of High Point.

The real-estate arm has purchased several Triad properties in recent years, some with investment ownership as the goal rather than opening a new location.

For example, in August Cook Out-Cotton Grove Inc. paid $4.05 million to buy the property at 1265 Fairview Drive in Lexington that is home to a Lidl grocery store. Cook Out has a Lexington location at 1700 Cotton Grove Road.