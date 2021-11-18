Cook-Out's real estate arm buys Greensboro property

The real-estate arm of Cook Out Inc. has continued on a recent buying spree, paying $749,000 for a third-acre property at 3800 Gate City Blvd., according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The purchase was made by 2418 N. Main LLC, which has the same address as Cook-Out’s corporate headquarters. The seller was Mekong Market LLC of Greensboro.

In September, another Cook Out affiliate paid $550,000 for a vacant 14.82-acre lot at 501 Cloniger Road in Thomasville.

The chain has four locations in Winston-Salem, six in Greensboro, two in High Point, and one each in Asheboro, Boone, Burlington, Eden, Graham, Kernersville, King, Lexington, Mebane, Mount Airy, Thomasville and Wilkesboro. It is preparing to open its first restaurant in Elkin.

In June, another affiliate of the real-estate arm, 2897 Reynolds Road Inc., paid $1.15 million to purchase a former Burger King site at 2897 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.

Over the past 12 months, Cook Out has bought two properties with an Applebee’s restaurant as the tenant in Clemmons and High Point.

