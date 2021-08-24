Cook-Out's real-estate arm buys Thomasville property

The real-estate arm of Cook Out Inc. has bought another Triad property, this time in its hometown of Thomasville, off Julian Avenue.

The purchase was made by Cook-Out Thomasville Inc., which paid $560,000 to buy the 0.62-acre lot that contains a 3,206-square-foot restaurant.

The seller was UKT LLC of Trinity.

If the site is converted into a Cook-Out restaurant, it would be the chain's second in Thomasville. It also has a restaurant at 1123 Randolph St.

The chain already has four locations in Winston-Salem, as well as six in Greensboro, two in High Point, and one each in Asheboro, Boone, Burlington, Eden, Graham, Kernersville, King, Lexington, Mebane, Mount Airy, Thomasville and Wilkesboro. It is preparing to open its first restaurant in Elkin.

In June, another affiliate of the real-estate arm, 2897 Reynolds Road Inc., paid $1.15 million to purchase a former Burger King site at 2897 Reynolda Road.

In the past year, Cook Out has bought two properties with an Applebee’s restaurant as the tenant.

In December, the Cook Out real-estate arm bought the 1.26-acre property at 3865 John Gordon Lane in High Point.