Cook-Out's real-estate unit pays $550,000 for vacant Thomasville tract

The real-estate arm of Cook Out Inc. has continued on a recent buying spree by paying $550,000 for a vacant 14.82-acre lot in Thomasville.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday, the purchase was made by Cook-Out Thomasville Inc., which has the same address as Cook-Out's corporate headquarters.

The seller was Coggin Real Estate LLC of High Point.

Cook-Out officials could not be immediately reached for comment on plans for the property at 501 Cloniger Road.

In August, Cook-Out Thomasville paid $560,000 to buy the 0.62-acre lot off Julian Avenue that contains a 3,206-square-foot restaurant. The seller was UKT LLC of Trinity.

If the site is converted into a Cook-Out restaurant, it would be the chain’s second in Thomasville. It also has a restaurant at 1123 Randolph St.

The chain already has four locations in Winston-Salem, as well as six in Greensboro, two in High Point, and one each in Asheboro, Boone, Burlington, Eden, Graham, Kernersville, King, Lexington, Mebane, Mount Airy, Thomasville and Wilkesboro. It is preparing to open its first restaurant in Elkin.