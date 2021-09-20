 Skip to main content
Coolest Thing Made in NC competition includes HondaJet
The HondaJet Elite S series corporate jet manufactured in Greensboro is listed among the five finalists for “Coolest Thing Made in NC” competition.

The NC Chamber announced the five finalists out of 68 entrants in its second annual competition. The N.C. Manufacturing Extension Partnership is a collaborator in the promotion.

The other finalists are: Caterpillar’s Cat® 938M Wheel Loader, made in Clayton; Flucelvax influenza vaccine by Seqirus, made in Holly Springs; George’s BBQ Sauce, made in Nashville; and Western Star 49X vocational truck, made in Cleveland.

Voting is underway through Sept. 29 at www.coolestthingmadeinnc.com/. The winner will be announced Oct. 1, which National Manufacturing Day.

