Cooling consumer demand for firearms sends Ruger's first-quarter profit down 21%

A cooling down of consumer demand for firearms from record levels in 2021 contributed to a 20.8% decline in first-quarter net income to $30.2 million for Sturm, Ruger & Co.

Ruger released its earnings report after the market closed Wednesday.

The firearms manufacturer ended fiscal 2021 with a 72.4% jump in net income at $155.9 million, buoyed by increased consumer demand for new and legacy firearms products.

Firearms sales were $728.1 million in fiscal 2021, compared with $565.9 million in fiscal 2020 and $406.3 million in fiscal 2019.

However, for the first quarter sales dropped 9.6% to $166.5 million.

Diluted earnings were $1.70 a share, compared with $2.16 a year ago. There were no earnings forecasts from Zacks Investment Research.

Ruger’s profit decline was offset somewhat by paying $9.3 million in income tax in 2021, compared with $14.2 million a year ago.

Christopher Killoy, Ruger’s chief executive, said in a statement Wednesday that in response to lower consumer demand the manufacturer "shifted our production mix to allow for a healthy replenishment of Ruger firearms in our warehouses and in the distribution channel, as inventories of many of our product families were depleted in 2020."

"We prioritize production of our product families in strong demand, often right down to the individual model, in an effort to optimize the inventory mix at each level of the distribution chain."

Killoy had projected a manufacturing boost in 2021 from rolling out Marlin firearms, including from Mayodan. Ruger paid $30 million for the Marlin business from a bankrupt Remington Outdoor Co. Inc.

New product sales represented 22% of all sales at $155.5 million.

Killoy said during a February analyst conference call that the Mayodan plant "had the lead on our Marlin production, although we've had folks from all three of our locations assisting in that."

"We recently leased another facility nearby about the same square footage, essentially doubling our square footage down there in North Carolina," Killoy said at that time.

"That gives us opportunity to move our finished goods over there, move our call center there, and it'll allow us to put additional production lines in that facility."

On Wednesday, Killoy said that "we are excited to see the on-going progress of our Marlin product line. We continue to increase production volumes and look forward to re-introducing additional Ruger-made Marlin lever-action rifles throughout this year."

"We are just scratching the surface of the value that Marlin products and the Marlin brand will bring to Ruger."

Since the election of President Joe Biden in November 2020, Ruger has said some individuals opted to buy their first firearm.

Others are existing gun owners adding to their collection, or stocking up on ammunition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The key firearms industry measuring stick is the National Instant Criminal Background Check System background checks.

The checks have swung significantly the past three years from being up 1% in 2019, soaring 60% in 2020, but down 12% in 2021.

The checks were down 23% in the first quarter.

Ruger did not mention additional hiring during the first quarter.

Ruger hired about 100 employees during the second quarter of 2021 and about 400 since March 2021. Overall, it has about 1,900 employees, including 490 employees at last count in Mayodan.

Its headquarters is in Southport, Conn., along with production operations in Earth City, Mo.; Newport, N.H.; and Prescott, Ariz.

Ruger spent $10.9 million on capital investments during the first quarter. It expects to spend at least $25 million in fiscal 2022, primarily on new product introductions.

Ruger’s board of directors declared a third-quarter dividend of 68 cents per share, payable May 31 to shareholders registered as of May 16. As typical, the dividend represents 40% of net income for the quarter.

The company did not conduct any share repurchases in the first quarter, a continuation of no buybacks in either fiscal 2020 or fiscal 2021.

