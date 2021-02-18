Cooper considers easing some pandemic restrictions as COVID metrics stabilize

North Carolina may be nearing an easing of some Phase Three pandemic socioeconomic restrictions by early March.

Gov. Roy Cooper said during his COVID-19 update Thursday that he and his administration expect to announce next week their plans. Some of the restrictions have been in place since Oct. 2.

Several restrictions in Cooper's executive orders are set to expire at 5 p.m. Feb. 28, including the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. statewide stay-at-home curfew, along with limits on public gatherings, such as retail.

The curfew order requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and others to end all on-premises services at 10 p.m. Take-out, delivery, drive-thru and curbside services are permitted during the curfew hours.

The order also stops on-premises alcohol sales at 9 p.m., whether at a bar or restaurant, or by a vendor. Takeout and delivery services have remained available.

"All of the restrictions that are in place now ... all of these are on the table to be considered," Cooper said.

"Health officials are examining the data and looking at the science, talking to people in other states. They will continue to look at our (COVID-19) numbers ... as we look at the next executive order."