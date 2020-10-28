Cooper expressed concerns with COViD-19 surge, but not ready to step back for now

North Carolinians are loosening their grip on the progress being made in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Cooper administration cautioned Wednesday.
That doesn't mean, however, that Gov. Roy Cooper and public health officials are ready to reinstate social distancing guidelines loosened by Phase 2.5 on Sept. 4 or Phase Three on Oct. 2.
Rather, they continue to encourage, if not prod, individuals to recognize that attending large gatherings or small family and friends events requires adherence to the three Ws of waiting six feet apart, washing hands frequently and wearing a face mask.
"We don't have plans to go back," Cooper said. "We're at the point where we could see spikes like we've seen in other states.
"If this virus continues to go upward, and we start seeing spikes, we'll have to identify what the problems are, where the problems are, and makes decisions based on the science and data, as we have from Day One."
Cooper said he is worried that "we too often let our guard down when we're with people we know and trust."
"But, knowing and trusting doesn't stop the virus.
"Many people need to hear us loud and clear — if you're gathered with anyone who does not live in your household, you are at risk and they are, too. Many people can have the virus and not know it."
Cooper announced Oct. 21 that the state would remain in Phase Three reopening status until Nov. 14.
The extension allows the Cooper administration to continue its reopening balancing act past the Nov. 3 general election.
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
There were 2,253 new cases reported Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for an overall statewide total of 266,136 since mid-March. Since Oct. 15, four daily counts have exceeded 2,500, with a daily high set Oct. 22 at 2,716.
DHHS also reported Wednesday 34 coronavirus-related deaths for an overall total of 4,245 statewide.
In Forsyth County, 78 new cases were reported Wednesday. The case total is now at 8,834 and there have been 119 deaths.
The single-day high for Forsyth was 162 new cases on June 1.
Perhaps the most concerning of the statewide trends is the fluctuating positive test rate, which has been recently as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4. The positive rate Monday was 6.9% positive 24,632 tests in North Carolina.
Few super-spreaders
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Wednesday she understands the uncertainty of living with COVID-19 restrictions until a vaccine is found.
"But that doesn't mean ignoring it," Cohen said.
Cohen again expressed concern that too many North Carolinians are not cooperating with contact tracing that aims to limit community spread. She said about half of those individuals chosen for COVID-19 tracing either don't answer their phone or choose not to cooperate if they do.
Cooper said that even there have been 3.91 million COVID-19 tests administered since mid-March, "there remains individuals who are hesitant to be tested, to tell contract tracers when they may have gotten the virus."
Cohen said there has not been a definite super-spreader event tied to a political rally or entertainment venue.
That includes President Donald Trump's multiple campaign rallies in North Carolina, which were kicked off by his Sept. 8 event at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem.
Cohen referred to the deadly outbreak at a regional event at United House of Prayer for All People Charlotte.
The church's building were ordered closed Oct. 24 following at least 121 confirmed cases of the virus and at least three deaths linked to events at the church on Oct. 4-11, The Charlotte Observer reported.
"We are concerned when there are any large gathering, particularly when people are standing together and not socially distancing for long periods of time without wearing a mask," Cooper said.
Politicizing masks
Cooper expressed his frustration with political campaigns not adhering to North Carolina's social distancing restrictions.
"I'm really concerned about campaigns that fly all over the place, come into North Carolina, hold these large events that gather a lot of people together, including from outside, and then leave," Cooper said.
"North Carolina residents are those who have to deal with the aftermath."
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that DHHS confirmed an unidentified individual tested positive for COVID after attending a campaign rally of Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in Burnsville.
Forest has made campaign rallies without social distancing, in particular wearing face masks, a key element of his campaign for governor. He has said he would remove Cooper's statewide face-mask mandate if elected, as well as open all K-12 schools for in-class instruction/
Forest spokesman Andrew Dunn told AP the campaign had received no word from DHHS on the case.
“Dr. Mandy Cohen has repeatedly stated that all tracing and tracking is confidential and pandemics are not political, but I guess that does not apply to us six days before an election,” Dunn said in a statement.
“We wonder if DHHS will also release the COVID cases linked to the protest march of thousands of people where the governor marched without a mask. Whomever the individual is, we wish them a speedy recovery.”
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's campaign issued a statement pointing to Forest's campaign rallies as a factor on the positive test.
“This unfortunate development is the result of Dan Forest routinely putting people in harm’s way for months," the Cooper campaign said. "We hope anyone diagnosed with COVID recovers. But especially right now, North Carolinians deserve better from their leaders.”
Cooper has said he hopes the state will see a post-election easing of the politicization of social-distancing guidelines, particularly mask wearing.
"I'm hoping after the election that more people will not use the political excuse for not wearing a mask, and be more willing to follow the science and do the things we need to (in order) to slow the spread," Cooper said.
