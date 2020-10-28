Cooper expressed concerns with COViD-19 surge, but not ready to step back for now

North Carolinians are loosening their grip on the progress being made in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Cooper administration cautioned Wednesday.

That doesn't mean, however, that Gov. Roy Cooper and public health officials are ready to reinstate social distancing guidelines loosened by Phase 2.5 on Sept. 4 or Phase Three on Oct. 2.

Rather, they continue to encourage, if not prod, individuals to recognize that attending large gatherings or small family and friends events requires adherence to the three Ws of waiting six feet apart, washing hands frequently and wearing a face mask.

"We don't have plans to go back," Cooper said. "We're at the point where we could see spikes like we've seen in other states.

"If this virus continues to go upward, and we start seeing spikes, we'll have to identify what the problems are, where the problems are, and makes decisions based on the science and data, as we have from Day One."

Cooper said he is worried that "we too often let our guard down when we're with people we know and trust."

"But, knowing and trusting doesn't stop the virus.