Cooper extends statewide curfew, eviction moratorium executive orders

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday he is extending through the end of February a "modified stay at home" order that has acted as a statewide curfew since Dec. 11.
The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday. It now lasts through at least Feb. 28.
Cooper also announced extending an executive order that provides relief from eviction through at least March 31 for North Carolinians struggling to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A third executive order extension continues to authorize businesses to offer cocktail carry-out and delivery of cocktails through March 31. Businesses offering the option must hold permits from the state ABC Commission.
"While it is good to see our numbers are stabilizing, they are still too high and we need to keep up our efforts to reduce community spread," Cooper said.
The curfew order requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and others to end all on-premises services at 10 p.m. Take-out, delivery, drive-thru and curbside services are permitted during the curfew hours.
The order also stops on-premises alcohol sales at 9 p.m., whether at a bar or restaurant, or by a vendor.
The curfew allows individuals who work between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to travel for work and to perform their jobs in a different location if directed by their employer or to take care of family members, health care and food needs.
Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, are encouraging local public health and law enforcement officials to be vigilant in enforcing the curfew.
In November, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued a COVID-19 declaration that authorizes city police and fire officials to enforce Cooper's order requiring people to wear face coverings in all public places.
COVID outlook
Cohen announced that the Biden administration's 16% boost in vaccine distribution nationwide means North Carolina will receive an additional 20,000 first doses for each of the next three weeks, for a total of 140,000 each week.
The extra doses would be distributed equitably through the volumes already set by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
About 99.8% of all first-vaccine doses sent to North Carolina, or 859,695, had been administered as of Wednesday morning.
Cooper stressed that while some key COVID-19 metrics, such as daily cases and hospitalizations, have returned to mid-to-late December levels, "they are still too high and too many people are falling seriously ill and dying."
DHHS has had five daily reports of least 122 statewide deaths recently, including 139 reported Wednesday, which trails just one other day — the 142 deaths reported on Jan. 10.
Both Cooper and Cohen stressed that North Carolinians need to be aware of the arrival of a new variant of COVID-19 that is considered to be more contagious, but not necessarily more deadly.
"We know this is maddening and frustrating for most of you," Cooper said in referring to the appointment challenges most North Carolinians eligible for the vaccine have faced.
"It will get better as the state gets more vaccine and providers get it out.
"We are entering a time of hope, but we have more hard work to do to get to better times ahead," he said.
Group Three
Cooper said it is too soon to predict when the state would have enough vaccine — and also have met current demand for individuals ages 65 and over and healthcare workers — to move into Group 3 vaccinations for people defined as essential workers.
"We want to make sure that we get most of the people in the first phases before we move to the next one," Cooper said.
DHHS confirmed Tuesday it wants health care providers and county health departments to administer all of their COVID-19 vaccine doses each week.
With federal vaccine supplies projected to be limited through at least mid-February, DHHS changed its distribution strategy to focus on the number of COVID-19 cases, population levels for each county and vaccination capacity for each provider in the county.
Both changes were spurred by DHHS being told last week that the federal government might base future allocations on the supply that states have on hand, and that more doses may be shifted to states that have been more efficient with their vaccination efforts.
That's an important development given that the Biden administration pledged Tuesday to provide a 16% surge in vaccine supply to "hard-pressed states" over the next three weeks. It was not clear if North Carolina is considered in that category.
State House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, sent a letter Tuesday to the House Health committee that expressed concerns about DHHS' latest strategy shift with vaccination distribution.
Moore told the committee of his concerns that the DHHS changes "are marginalizing rural communities where residents lack mobility ... particularly among elderly populations."
"County leaders have complained of receiving conflicting information regarding distribution plans and the size of vaccine deliveries."
Moore said the committee should hold additional oversight meetings because its work "is vital to ensure their response does not further exacerbate an urban-rural divide."
Guidelines
Cohen said current DHHS guidance to county health departments and other vaccine providers is to stick with the Groups One and Two protocols.
"We recognized that there has to be some flexibility at the local level," Cohen said, noting that some people, such as teachers, may have had vaccination appointments before the state shifted to prioritizing those ages 65 to 74.
"We wanted providers to be able to honor those appointments," Cohen said.
Cohen said DHHS is asking providers about current demand for the vaccine in determining when to go to Group Three.
"What we're hearing is that there is still high demand" for the vaccines from Groups One and Two, Cohen said.
"I'm asking them to get in touch with our team, let's have a dialogue about what they are seeing so we can keep up their speed in getting the vaccine out in our prioritized way."
Extended orders
The executive order extends a temporary national residential eviction freeze implemented by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in October and also extended by Congress.
The CDC order protects residential tenants from eviction for nonpayment of rent.
In North Carolina, there are about 485,000 adults in rental housing who have reported that they are not caught up on rent. There were estimates that about 240,000 eviction filings could be submitted in January.
Another 3 million adults have reported difficulty in covering usual household expenses, both according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
This order also extends protections for individuals applying for assistance through the state’s Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program.
NC HOPE is designed to assist eligible low- and- moderate-income renters experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.
