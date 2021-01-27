Cooper extends statewide curfew, eviction moratorium executive orders

DHHS has had five daily reports of least 122 statewide deaths recently, including 139 reported Wednesday, which trails just one other day — the 142 deaths reported on Jan. 10.

Both Cooper and Cohen stressed that North Carolinians need to be aware of the arrival of a new variant of COVID-19 that is considered to be more contagious, but not necessarily more deadly.

"We know this is maddening and frustrating for most of you," Cooper said in referring to the appointment challenges most North Carolinians eligible for the vaccine have faced.

"It will get better as the state gets more vaccine and providers get it out.

"We are entering a time of hope, but we have more hard work to do to get to better times ahead," he said.

Group Three

Cooper said it is too soon to predict when the state would have enough vaccine — and also have met current demand for individuals ages 65 and over and healthcare workers — to move into Group 3 vaccinations for people defined as essential workers.

"We want to make sure that we get most of the people in the first phases before we move to the next one," Cooper said.