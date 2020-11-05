Cooper to hold COVID-19 press conference at 2 p.m.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will hold his first post-election COVID-19 press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.
North Carolinians will be waiting to see if the recent surge in statewide cases, hospitalizations and deaths will lead Cooper to tighten socioeconomic restrictions that could include pulling back from the Phase Three step that the state entered Oct. 2.
Cooper announced Oct. 21 that the state would remain in Phase Three reopening status until Nov. 13.
Some political analysts say Cooper may be more emboldened to take that step with his re-election secured over Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who sought to ease pandemic restrictions and end Cooper's statewide mask mandate.
With re-election accomplished, "Cooper no longer has to think about Dan Forest hammering him over his shutdowns," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"He’s likely to approach COVID-19 restrictions in a new light. If the coronavirus seems to become a bigger threat, we could see a return to lockdowns.
"But the governor might also be willing to consider relaxation of restrictions that would have been viewed before Tuesday as caving to pressure from a political rival," Kokai said. "Much of this will depend on the course COVID-19 takes in the weeks ahead."
Cooper and public-health officials in his administration have expressed in recent weeks their concerns that North Carolinians are loosening their grip on the progress being made in combatting the pandemic.
During his Oct. 28 press conference, Cooper encouraged individuals to recognize that attending large gatherings or small family and friends events requires adherence to the three Ws of waiting six feet apart, washing hands frequently and wearing a face mask.
"We don't have plans to go back," Cooper said Oct. 28. "We're at the point where we could see spikes like we've seen in other states.
"If this virus continues to go upward, and we start seeing spikes, we'll have to identify what the problems are, where the problems are, and makes decisions based on the science and data, as we have from Day One."
Cooper said he is worried that "we too often let our guard down when we're with people we know and trust."
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday 2,425 new cases and 50 additional deaths. The statewide totals as of noon Wednesday are 282,202 cases and 4,507 deaths.
Cooper has said he hopes the state will see a post-election easing of the politicization of social-distancing guidelines, particularly mask wearing.
"I'm hoping after the election that more people will not use the political excuse for not wearing a mask, and be more willing to follow the science and do the things we need to (in order) to slow the spread," Cooper said.
