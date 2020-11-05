Cooper to hold COVID-19 press conference at 2 p.m.

Cooper and public-health officials in his administration have expressed in recent weeks their concerns that North Carolinians are loosening their grip on the progress being made in combatting the pandemic.

During his Oct. 28 press conference, Cooper encouraged individuals to recognize that attending large gatherings or small family and friends events requires adherence to the three Ws of waiting six feet apart, washing hands frequently and wearing a face mask.

"We don't have plans to go back," Cooper said Oct. 28. "We're at the point where we could see spikes like we've seen in other states.

"If this virus continues to go upward, and we start seeing spikes, we'll have to identify what the problems are, where the problems are, and makes decisions based on the science and data, as we have from Day One."

Cooper said he is worried that "we too often let our guard down when we're with people we know and trust."

The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.