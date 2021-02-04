Cooper's state budget proposal for 2021-22 seeks boost in unemployment benefits

Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits in June and well before Oct. 1.

The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.

Cooper said Thursday that the fund contains $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional monies from the fund.

"The trust fund can help people right now," Cooper said.

As of Tuesday, North Carolina is at $9.75 billion for state and federal UI benefit payments to unemployed and furloughed individuals.

After $8.16 billion in state and federal UI benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $1.59 billion since Oct. 1.

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said the pandemic continues to "cause widespread business disruption, resulting in the permanent loss of countless jobs."

"While the toll of a recession can prove mighty and steep, the recovery rarely, if ever, is as fast.