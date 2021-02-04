Cooper's state budget proposal for 2021-22 seeks boost in unemployment benefits

Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday he supports returning North Carolina back to 26 weeks of state unemployment benefits and raising the weekly maximum benefit from $350 to $500.
Cooper made his comments as part of unveiling his state budget proposal for 2021-22.
"Even before the pandemic, North Carolina had some of the shortest and stingiest unemployment benefits in the country," Cooper said.
Since July 2013, unemployed North Carolinians have been eligible for a maximum of 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits, down from 26 weeks, at a weekly maximum of $350, down from $530.
The lower UI benefits were put into place by the Republican super-majority in the legislature and signed into law by then-Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.
The maximum of 12 weeks is tied with Florida for the lowest in the country, while 44 states provide a maximum of 26 weeks.
As of Jan. 3, new unemployment benefit claims in North Carolina can draw up to 16 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period because of a sliding scale put into the 2013 law based on the state jobless rate.
"Now is the time to fix this and provide a real safety net," Cooper said.
As of Tuesday, tegular state UI payments are at $1.83 billion, with only about $120 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits in June and well before Oct. 1.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
Cooper said Thursday that the fund contains $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional monies from the fund.
"The trust fund can help people right now," Cooper said.
As of Tuesday, North Carolina is at $9.75 billion for state and federal UI benefit payments to unemployed and furloughed individuals.
After $8.16 billion in state and federal UI benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $1.59 billion since Oct. 1.
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said the pandemic continues to "cause widespread business disruption, resulting in the permanent loss of countless jobs."
"While the toll of a recession can prove mighty and steep, the recovery rarely, if ever, is as fast.
"We will likely take at least two to three years to fully recover in terms of unemployment and that is after the vaccine is widely available and in use," Madjd-Sajdadi said.
NC weekly claims trend down
Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina declined again last week following a short wave of increases in mid-January, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The state had 11,698 claims for the week that ended Jan. 30, down from a revised 13,518 the previous week.
North Carolina was ranked 20th for unemployment-claim filings in the nation, up one spot from the previous week.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
The jump in claims in North Carolina and nationally during the first two weeks of January followed the temporary expiration of two key federal benefit programs on Dec. 26.
Payments resumed Jan. 6 for at least 11 weeks for North Carolinians with eligibility remaining for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs.
The $908 billion federal stimulus package signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27 restored the benefits through at least March 13.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $1.73 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
The national UI claims outlook continued its up-and-down nature with 779,000 initial claims filed last week, down 4.1% from a revised 812,000 the previous week.
There were 17.83 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Jan. 16, down from 18.3 million as of Jan. 9. The breakdown is 7.01 million workers drawing state benefits and 10.82 million federal benefits.
Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com, said that the 779,000 new claims nationwide were lower than expected and dropped to a late-November level.
However, Hamrick said 17.8 million Americans remain on some form of unemployment assistance.
"None of these numbers check off the box that says mission accomplished on healing the economy," Hamrick said.
"Approaching the one-year mark of the pandemic, it is quite striking that new claims remain so elevated. It is not only the depth, but also the duration of the downturn taking a toll.
"There’s been plenty of pain to go around," he said.
