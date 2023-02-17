The Truist Foundation is providing a $2 million grant to Baltimore-based Coppin State University toward establishing the Truist Hub for Black Economic Mobility. It is the is the largest corporate commitment in university history.

The goal for the hub is “enhancing the quality of advising, programming and technology related to educational opportunities and career pathways for Coppin students, as well as opportunities to engage members of the community.”

“This grant reflects the commitment we have to West Baltimore and to our purpose, to inspire and build better lives and communities,” Truist Maryland regional president Greg Farno said in a statement. “It also reflects our steadfast belief that all individuals and communities should have an equal opportunity to thrive.”

Truist launched its Charlotte-based charitable foundation in February that works to assist nonprofit groups within its 17-state territory.

The foundation said it will have four main priorities: leadership development of nonprofit and community-based leaders; economic mobility to assist in breaking the cycle of poverty and creating a growth economy in communities; helping in developing healthy, resilient communities; and enhancing and transforming education in underserved communities.