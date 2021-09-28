Corning plans 200 new jobs in Hickory expansion

Corning Inc. said Tuesday it will create 200 jobs in Hickory and spend $150 million on capital investments as part of an expansion there.

“With this capacity expansion, Corning is addressing demand from leading network operators — in particular AT&T, which previously announced plans to significantly expand its fiber footprint," said Michael Bell, senior vice president and general manager, Corning Optical Communications.

Corning's Optical Communications business operates cable facilities in Hickory, Newton and Winston-Salem, and optical fiber facilities in Wilmington and Concord. Its Optical Communications headquarters is in Charlotte.

The average wage for the new jobs will be $55,000. By comparison, the Catawba County average is $43,920.

The company has been made eligible for up to $2.04 million in performance-based economic incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.

