An aggressive cost-cutting initiative focusing on closing "unprofitable shops" contributed to Krispy Kreme Inc. reporting Wednesday a $2.72 million loss for the fourth quarter.

The company had a 2-cent earnings loss for the quarter.

However, when excluding $11.6 million in shop closure expenses and $4.3 million in restructuring and severance expenses, Krispy Kreme had adjusted net income of $18.6 million.

Adjusted earnings were 11 cents a share.

The average earnings estimate was 10 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not consider one-time gains and charges in their estimates.

Fourth-quarter sales rose 9.2% to $404.6 million.

For the full year, Krispy Kreme reported a $15.6 million loss and adjusted income of $49.6 million.

For the year, there were $19.5 million in shop closure expenses and $7.1 million in restructuring and severance expenses.

The U.S. and Canada represented $1.03 billion in fiscal 2022 revenue, along with $365.9 million in international sales and $130.8 million in its market development stream.

Krispy Kreme chief executive Mike Tattersfield said in a statement that the company made "notable progress on expanding our omni-channel model, furthering our global growth strategy and executing successfully on the initial phase of our hub optimization efforts."

"Our global fresh, premium Halloween and winter holiday specialty doughnuts resonated strongly with consumers, helping drive a record of more than 1.6 billion doughnuts sold in 2022."

Tattersfield touted a 23% annual growth in its e-commerce business, "marking the best quarter in this channel since the pandemic, led by growth in Insomnia Cookies and Krispy Kreme in the U.S.”

Fiscal 2023 forecasts

Krispy Kreme provided its initial fiscal 2023 financial guidance in a revenue range of a $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion.

That's compared with fiscal 2022 revenue of just under $1.5 billion.

It projected adjusted net income in a range of $52 million to $58 million, compared with $49.6 million in fiscal 2022.

Adjusted earnings are projected in a range of 31 to 34 cents, compared with 29 cents a share for fiscal 2022.

For capital expenditures, Krispy Kreme plans to spend between $105 million to $115 million, or 6.6% of revenue. That's compared with $111.7 million in fiscal 2022, representing 7.3% of revenue.

“Looking to 2023, we are well-positioned to deliver another year of terrific growth with a great start led by premium offerings for celebrations," Tattersfield said.

Global expansion

Tattersfield said its fiscal 2023 performance "will be led by continued expansion of our capital efficient omni-channel model as we aim to grow our fresh points of access by 10% to 15% in 2023."

Krispy Kreme reached 11,837 global points of access as of Dec. 31, up 13.3% from Dec. 31, 2021.

It has projected reaching at least 18,500 global points of access by fiscal 2026.

A likely source of much of that growth could come from its in-store partnership with McDonald’s that has had a limited pilot program launched in Louisville, Ky.

The company said its long-term goal is at least 75,000 global points of access, which would represent 15,000 in the U.S., 30,000 in its current global territory and an expected 30,000 within “20 signed or planned” country entrances.

Priority new markets in 2023 are listed as Chile and France, while Costa Rica, Ecuador, Kazakhstan, Switzerland and some Caribbean countries are considered as secondary markets.

Krispy Kreme identified potential new global market entries beginning in 2024 that includes Brazil, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain as primary markets.

Listed as potential secondary markets were Bahamas, Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Sweden and unidentified countries in Eastern Europe.

Krispy Kreme has about 20,000 employees worldwide and is selling its products in 31 countries.